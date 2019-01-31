Thomas Pieters of Belgium, right, on the 9th green during the first round of the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf Country Club. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Belgian star fires bogey free first round at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club to lead a star-studded field

Belgian Thomas Pieters took the early lead in the inaugural Saudi International after shooting a seven under round on Thursday.

The three-time European Tour winner managed seven birdies in the first round at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club to lead a star-studded field.

English duo Ross Fisher and Alfie Plant, South African Justin Harding and Australia's Jake McLeod led the chasing pack at five under.

World number one Justin Rose finished on level par, while world number two and playing partner Brooks Koepka signed for a one-under-par 69.

Last week's Omega Dubai Desert Classic winner Bryson DeChambeau posted two under as he mixed four birdies with two bogeys while world number three Dustin Johnson also fired a two-under-par 68.