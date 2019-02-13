OSN to drop all sports channels except for cricket

The broadcaster will no longer provide coverage of tournaments such as the US PGA or any other sport, but will keep its cricket coverage.

Dubai-based broadcaster will retain only OSN Sports Cricket HD and Ten Sports from March 31

OSN has announced it will retain only two cricket channels as part of its sports content portfolio.

CEO Patrick Tillieux was quoted in BroadcastPro to say that OSN will be “redirecting our investments from sports to content that our customers enjoy the most.”

Tillieux confirmed the broadcaster would no longer provide coverage of tournaments such as the US PGA or any other sport, saying, “Effective March 31, we will be closing some of our OSN-owned sports channels.”

OSN will refocus its service to more women-centric and premium programming content, he added.

“In the coming months, OSN will be delivering a new binge-watching channel, fresh monthly pop-up channels celebrating the biggest movie franchises, plus more curated lifestyle and women-centric shows," he said.

"We are also in the process of refreshing our entertainment experience, which will enable viewers to discover their choice of content with ease and watch on their terms.”