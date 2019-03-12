ADNEC says flagship venue ready to host Special Olympic events

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, will host 11 indoor events, the highest number of all venues in the emirate

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) on Tuesday announced that it has completed preparations for the upcoming Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

Making its debut in the MENA region from March 14, the event is expected to draw the participation of over 7,500 athletes representing 190 countries, who will compete in 24 individual and team sports, in addition to 3,000 coaches.

The company’s flagship venue, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, will host 11 indoor categories – the highest number of all venues this year – including badminton, basketball, judo, table tennis and volleyball.

ADNEC said it has mobilised all its resources to guarantee the success of the Games that will reinforce its reputation as the region’s preferred venue partner for major regional and global events.

It added that ADNEC teams have been working around the clock to finalise the preparations and ensure that all facilities are ready to welcome athletes from all corners of the world.

The opening and closing ceremonies of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 will take place at the nearby Zayed Sports City Stadium, which is also set to host several outdoor competitions.

Other venues include the Abu Dhabi Sailing & Yacht Club at Yas Marina, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Al Forsan International Sports Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Hamdan Sports Complex and Police Officers’ Club Stadium at Al Jaddaf in Dubai.

Admission will be free across all venues.

Established in 1968 by Dame Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organisation for children and adults with intellectual disabilities that provides year-round training and competitions for five million athletes and Unified Sports partners in 172 countries. Although recognised by the International Olympic Committee, the Special Olympics World Games is not held in the same year or in conjunction with the Olympic Games.