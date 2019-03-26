How Dubai is using Spain to raise footballing standards

Under the new partnership, two players from each of the four Dubai clubs - Al Nasr, Al Wasl, Shabab Al Ahli and Hatta - will join the du LaLiga HPC summer program in Spain.

Dubai Sports Council and du announce the launch of a new partnership under du LaLiga High Performance Centre

Dubai Sports Council and du announced on Tuesday the launch of a new partnership under Du LaLiga High Performance Centre (HPC) that is designed to power the professional development of footballing talent in Dubai.

Under the new partnership, two players from each of the four Dubai clubs - Al Nasr, Al Wasl, Shabab Al Ahli and Hatta - will join the Du LaLiga HPC summer program in Spain.

Du LaLiga High Performance Centre, which was established in 2016 to train and develop UAE’s top football talents to LaLiga standards in preparation for professional football careers, has quickly become a scouting ground for national and regional clubs, and national teams.

It is run by LaLiga Pro-UEFA certified coaches delivering year-long intensive training and development programs at the same level as those provided at LaLiga clubs in Spain, which has created the world’s best players.

In preparation for their trip, the eight players will undergo intensive training during June at the du LaLiga HPC and continue their training while in Spain.

Saeed Hareb, secretary general of Dubai Sports Council, said: “We are really excited about the launch of this new partnership between Dubai Sports Council and du LaLiga High Performance Centre, especially since it focuses on the development of top talented players from Dubai clubs, which is one of Dubai Sports Council’s strategic objectives from the outset.

“Through our partnership with du, a visionary leader, and LaLiga, the strongest league in the world, we will be working together to take UAE’s professional football development to the next level.”

Osman Sultan, CEO of EITC, added: “We are proud of our partnership with Dubai Sports Council, which allows us to continue to fulfill our social responsibility mission to support the development of youth football in the UAE.

"We are especially proud to be of service to local UAE clubs and the UAE national team, and to support their efforts to elevate the level of football in the country and prepare them for competitions at the international level, the first being the World Cup 2022.”