Khabib Nurmagomedov in talks for September Abu Dhabi fight

Sheikh Hamdan pictured with reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov during the Russian's visit to Dubai in February.

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is in talks to fight in Abu Dhabi in September, he said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with students at a Russian university, the 30-year old Nurmagomedov said that “we are working on this”.

“UFC told me they are working on this,” he told Russia Today. “I just came back from Dubai. And very soon news is coming. Very soon.”

He added that the main challenge to the deal is the ongoing suspension of his cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and fellow UFC fighter Zubaira Tukgugov, both of whom are serving a yearlong ban from the sport for their participation in a post-fight brawl with Conor McGregor and his team.

“[Both men] either have to fight with me on the same event or before me,” he said. “It is the main term of my comeback.”

Nurmagomedov added that he will fight the winner of the upcoming fight between Max Holloway or Dustin Poirer, rather than a boxing match against retired boxer Floyd Mayweather.

“A boxing match with Mayweather is not happening as we couldn’t come to an agreement with UFC,” he said. “Holloway and Poirer are great fighters. I will fight the winner of this bout.”