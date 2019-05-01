WWE wrestling set to return to Saudi Arabia in June

World Wrestling Entertainment says it will bring event to Jeddah in partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority
The event will feature WWE superstars Roman Reigns, Undertaker (pictured), Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar.
By Sam Bridge
Wed 01 May 2019 08:05 PM

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will return to Saudi Arabia next month after making its debut in the Gulf kingdom last year, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Saudi General Sports Authority, in partnership with WWE, will host an event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Friday, June 7.

The event will feature WWE superstars Roman Reigns, Undertaker, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar, and will stream live on WWE Network, a statement said.

It added that additional details on the event’s matches, ticket availability and pricing, and regional broadcast information will be announced in the coming weeks.

In April 2018, Saudi Arabia hosted its first WWE Royal Rumble event with stars like John Cena, Triple H, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, The New Day, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and Shinsuke Nakamura taking part.

The event was part of a 10-year partnership in support of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s social and economic reform program.

