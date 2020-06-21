Abu Dhabi to become regular fighting venue for UFC

Abu Dhabi is set to become a mainstay venue for the UFC for the foreseeable future, according to the sport’s president Dana White.

UFC will host four events on Yas Island next month, including a pay-per-view night on Saturday July 11.

Billed as 'UFC Fight Island', the first of the events will be UFC 251, which will feature title fights involving some of the sport’s biggest stars.

White has said that, as a result of travel restrictions enforced by the global coronavirus pandemic, the company would be splitting its events between its Apex facility in Las Vegas and the UAE capital.

"We're going to be going back-and-forth to Abu Dhabi until the world comes back," White said.

"This is an international business, and most of our fighters are international. We have to put on so many international fights, or I'll end up smoking all the US talent like that and we wouldn't be able to put on any events. We're going to be going back-and-forth to Abu Dhabi I'm assuming for a very long time."

The first fight on July 11 will be a welterweight title bout between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns serving as the main event. The card also features Petr Yan, Jose Aldo and Max Holloway.

Four days later, Fight Island is scheduled to be back in action with UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige.

In order to host the event, Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) will create a 25 km sq safety zone on Yas Island that will include an arena, hotel, training facilities, and dining establishments.

Organisers say this safety zone will only be open to UFC athletes and their coaches; UFC staff and other event personnel, and Yas Island employees who are necessary to ensure the operation of the facilities.

In 2019, UFC and DCT Abu Dhabi entered into a five-year partnership to bring UFC events to the emirate, the first of which saw Khabib Nurmagomedov defeat Dustin Poirier in September last year.

In the UAE and throughout the rest of the Middle East and North Africa, UFC Fight Island events will be broadcast on UFC Arabia, UFC’s first Arabic-language subscription service in the region.