By Staff writer

Sun 21 Jun 2020 04:52 PM

By Staff writer

Saudi to host Formula E double-header at Diriyah

Formula E calendar for seventh season has been confirmed, starting on January 16 2021

For the third year in a row, Diriyah will welcome competitors, in coordination with the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation.

Saudi Arabia has been chosen to host two rounds of season seven of Formula E racing.

The season is set to start in Santiago, Chile, on January 16, 2021, before moving on to Mexico City.

From there the championship goes directly to Saudi Arabia for another double-header in Diriyah, and then on to Sanya in China before returning to Europe for races in the Italian capital of Rome, followed by the French capital Paris.

Formula E will next return to the famous streets of Monaco on May 8 and then sets off to Seoul in South Korea for the first time, before heading to Germany.

The championship will be rounded off in New York City, USA, followed by a UK-based double-header in London on July 24 and 25, 2021.

