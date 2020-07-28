Amir Khan to open boxing academy in Dubai as part of move to emirate

Former world champion Amir Khan will open a boxing academy in Dubai, as part of plans to relocate to the emirate from the UK.

Khan will move to Dubai with his wife Faryal, two daughters, Lamaisah and Alayna, and four-month son Mohammed, in the next couple of months, so that his eldest daughter can start her new school year here.

As well as establishing the new boxing academy, the move to Dubai could also see a possible long-touted bout with Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao in Dubai.

Khan, 33, revealed his plans during his visit to Dubai Sports Council today, where he met Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, to discuss his future projects.

“I will always call Dubai my second home,” he said. “It’s lovely, I love the place. I think the people in Dubai are amazing. I have made some great friends here, and have a lot of friends here. It is amazing how you are treated here. I have a lot of love and a lot of respect, and yeah, I just love it here,” said Khan.

“So, for sure it is nice to come here more often and have it as my second home. Obviously I am British, but I will be living in Dubai also. I just want to come out here and keep myself busy, and doing some work in the future with Dubai Sports Council would be amazing.”

That discussion with Dubai Sports Council included plans to open an academy.

“One thing that boxing teaches you is discipline and that’s what I want to teach people. I want to teach them discipline and I think having an academy here is definitely going to make a big difference for the people, for the youth, and also get them into boxing and also, maybe, one day we can have boxing events here,” he said.

“I think it starts from grassroots level where if we have boxing academies here first, then people will get more involved in boxing and then they will host boxing events.”

Pacquiao fight

With Dubai yet to stage a major international boxing bout - on the scale of a world title fight - Khan said he would love to fight Pacquiao, the only eight-division world champion in boxing history, in what he said would be a dream farewell bout.

“There’s always been talk about having big fights in Dubai, but it has never happened,” he said. “Maybe in the future it could happen. We did the last fight in Saudi Arabia, which was a massive hit and obviously since then, you have seen how boxing has gone to Saudi Arabia more often. So let’s do that for Dubai.

“There has always been talk about Manny Pacquiao [fighting in Dubai]. See, me and Manny are friends and I would love that fight, if it ever happens. But if not, we are still friends and I wish him all the best.”

If the fight doesn’t happen, Khan said he will survey all options before deciding what’s next for his boxing career.

“Let’s see what the situation I am in and who the opponents are,” he said. “We ae just going to take our time. Once this Covid-19 pandemic ends, let’s see what options are out there.

“End of the day, I have been in the game a very long time. I have literally achieved everything I wanted in the sport. I was very happy to win one world title, and Alhamdollilah I have won many. So I am just the sport and enjoying this last chapter of my career.”