IPL confirms plan to start UAE tournament in September

The Indian Premier League on Sunday confirmed that the much-delayed 2020 tournament will finally start in the United Arab Emirates in September, subject to government approval.

It will be the third time that the world's richest cricket tournament has had to be held outside its home country.

The tournament is planned to start on September 19 and the final will be on November 10, said Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah in a statement after a video meeting of the IPL governing council.

"Taking note of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in India, the IPL governing council decided to stage the tournament in the United Arab Emirates and the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi subject to necessary clearances from the government of India," said Shah.

Ten of the matches will be held in the afternoon while the rest will all be in the evening.

Top stars ranging from England's Ben Stokes to Australians Steve Smith and David Warner have been lined up by the eight IPL teams on lucrative contracts.

Brijesh Patel, IPL chairman, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India will prepare operating procedures to combat the virus threat during the tournament.

"It is going to be a full-fledged 51-day IPL. We are in touch with the ECB - Emirates Cricket Board. And we will get clearance from the Indian government soon," he said.

The 13th year of the IPL was meant to have started in March but has been repeatedly postponed because of the pandemic. Dates were finally set after the T20 World Cup, which was scheduled to start in Australia in October, was postponed this week.

The IPL is the BCCI's main revenue earner. It has said it would lose more than $500 million if this year's tournament had not gone ahead. India currently has 1.75 million coronavirus cases, the world's third highest.

The IPL was previously held outside of India in 2009, when it was played in South Africa, and 2014 in the UAE because it clashed with national elections.

