Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby 7s organisers reveal reduced tournament plans

Organisers of the Emirates Airline Rugby Dubai 7s have revealed plans for a scaled down version of the annual tournament, following the cancellation of the emirate’s leg of the HSBC World Seven Series last month as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, which has still to receive approval from the government and various governing bodies, is scheduled to be held on December 4 and 5 and will feature all of the GCC divisions of participation in rugby, netball and cricket.

Tournament director, Tom Burwell, said: “We are disappointed that the HSBC World Sevens Series is unable to take place in Dubai in 2020 but this is also an opportunity to deliver something unique for players and local fans at the end of what has been a very tough year.

“Pitch Two will become the main field and will have a unique feel to it. Tournament goers will still enjoy marquee experiences including the Heineken Tavern, experiential cocktail bars, fantastic family fun and of course some brilliant local sport. Our intention is to build an experience that truly encapsulates 51 years of the Dubai 7s.”

Team entries for 2020 open today (Monday, August 10) for all three sports at a discounted rate due to the World Series not taking place and will close on September 30. The tournament will be confirmed by Dubai Sports Council by October 15 with full refunds issued to teams if it is unable to go ahead.

“We are faced with some huge challenges in delivery but the team behind the tournament have been working tirelessly to come up with ways to deliver in 2020. This might mean some extra patience is required from visitors and a personal responsibility taken but this will be no different to the ‘new normal’ that we face in everyday life. We are excited to deliver a brilliantly unique Emirates Airline Dubai 7s in December despite these challenges,” added Burwell.

Tickets for the tournament will be released in the middle of October.