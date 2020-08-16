India's 'Captain Cool' eyes more successful partnerships in retirement

India’s ‘Captain Cool’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who announced his retirement from the country’s national team on Saturday, not only struck scores of centuries on the crease but also several endorsements and business deals to figure in the top 5 of Forbes India’s celebrity top 100 list.

“For me, it's important to build good partnerships rather than score centuries. Once you have those partnerships, you will also get centuries,” Dhoni once, said. It could well be his success 'mantra' on the crease and off it, earning an estimated $18 million last year.

The 39-year-old wicket keeper and batsman was India's most successful captain, having won the World Cup, the inaugural T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

Dhoni is also one of India's best loved sports personalities – Bollywood made a hit biopic on his life underscoring his fame and reverence across the country in 2016.

But his fans have been dreading this decision for months, as he struggled during some of the creaky innings in the recent cricket seasons where he strangely seemed content in singles when his team really needed to accelerate.

Legacy

MSD, as he is fondly called, will be long remembered by the cricket lovers around the world for two things - his famed helicopter shots and his calm, cool and collected appearance, even under pressure.

Dhoni took over T20 captaincy after seniors like Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar decided to skip the inaugural World Twenty20 in 2007.

That paved the way for a new era in Indian cricket under Dhoni and gave a fresh lease of life for the country in the white ball formats. Soon, he took over the ODI captaincy as well, thereby taking total control of India’s fortunes in coloured clothing.

Many cricket commentators describe Dhoni’s legacy as India’s cricket captain as one that was marked by a clear emphasis on fitness. He preferred fleet-footed fielders and swift runners between the wickets.

This, of course, has led to a number of senior players - whether it was Saurav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid in his early days or the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh in the later years - having to exit from the shorter versions of the game during Dhoni’s stewardship of the team.

On the field, results continued to reach new heights for India under Dhoni’s captaincy, especially in the way his team won three ICC events. Whether it was the 2007 World Twenty20 or the 2013 Champions Trophy, Dhoni showed his ability to lead from the front with a bunch of young players. Both were gambles which paid off but helped mark Dhoni out as one of the all-time great limited-overs captains.

It was only in the 2011 ODI World Cup that Dhoni had the services of an experienced side, which helped him sail through to the title.

As he was advancing in age, his form and performance also slowed, attracting sharp criticism and barbs from some of the former Indian and international cricket players. Dhoni’s last outing in competitive cricket was the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Business ventures

While his cricket achievements are well known, not too many people know that ‘Captain Cool’ also possesses a keen business acumen, which has contributed to over forty percent of his annual revenue.

According to Forbes’ magazine statistics, Dhoni’s income from endorsements and cricket fees/awards combined was to the tune of over $18 in 2019. Managed by Rhiti Sports management, MSD’s list of endorsements included PepsiCo, Reebock, TVS Motors and Asian Paints.

His business interests include investments in Ranchi Rays - a franchisee of Hockey India League, co-funding Cheenaiyin FC - the Chennai football team for the Indian Super League, along with Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachan and Asian Paint’s Vita Dani, Mahi racing – a car racing team in which he is a co-founder, and SportsFit, a chain of fitness centres.

Next innings

Dhoni has just announced his retirement from the Indian national team but by all indications the 39-year-old will compete in this year’s IPL, which gets underway in the UAE from September 19. There are talks of Dhoni continuing padding up for his IPL team – Chennai Super – till 2022.

The much admired cricketer, however, is yet to disclose his cards on his future plans.

For now, one can only echo what the Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has tweeted: “March on, Dhoniji. There will be other peaks to climb.”