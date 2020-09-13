We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By AFP

  1. Home
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Sport
Sun 13 Sep 2020 01:56 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By AFP

Six footballers found with coronavirus ahead of AFC tournament

Five players from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal are among group to have tested positive

Six footballers found with coronavirus ahead of AFC tournament

UAE sports officials asked for the group matches to be postponed, the AFC said, but the request couldn’t be entertained as many teams had already arrived in Qatar.

Six footballers from two GCC countries have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, the Asian Football Confederation said, as Champions League matches were set to kick off in Qatar on Monday.

The annual tournament is due to resume after a six-month suspension since March.

The AFC said five players from Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal and another from Qatar’s Al Duhail were found with the virus following tests on all teams taking part in the western region of the tournament.

UAE to host emergency meeting of AFC over coronavirus crisis

The AFC has also been working with FIFA to assess the potential impact on the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022

"Those who tested positive are under medical supervision in a quarantined environment," the AFC said in a statement.

It added that a member of Al Hilal’s management team also had the virus.

The identities of the seven were not revealed.

The news comes days after the AFC said "several members" of the United Arab Emirates-based Al Wahda FC team, who were second in the League’s group A section, had tested positive for the virus.

UAE sports officials asked for the group matches to be postponed, the AFC said, but the request couldn’t be entertained as many teams had already arrived in Qatar.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

AFP

Read next

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to clash in coronavirus-hit IPL opener

Man City's Abu Dhabi owners invest in French football club

Why Suresh Raina left the IPL in the UAE to return home