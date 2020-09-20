Indian firm inks Dubai Sports City sanitizer deal for IPL stadia

Dabur International has struck a partnership deal with Dubai Sports City (DSC), under which the Indian FMCG major will provide hygiene products in return for branding rights.

In a move which marketing experts describe as a throwback to old times, the deal was struck on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India's Dabur eyes deal with IPL as it chases UAE, Gulf growth Dabur says it will launch two innovative hygiene products in the GCC market this month as Covid-19 concerns continue

It will see Dabur International supplying its Dermoviva range of sanitizers and hand washes to DSC to help keep players, visitors and its staff safe at its various stadia which are hosting some IPL matches.

Dabur International, the Dubai-based international arm of the Indian consumer products major, in turn, will get ground branding rights at some of the stadia.

Dabur International officials said the partnership with DSC will be for a one-year period.

“We are privileged to partner with DSC to help them manage the most anticipated cricketing event of the year,” Krishan Kumar Chutani, CEO, Dabur International, told Arabian Business.

The Dermoviva range of antibacterial hand wash and sanitizers come with 70 percent alcohol and natural antibacterial properties of olive and aloe vera, the company said.

Helmi Aladham, CEO, Dubai Sports City, added: “With our agreement with Dabur, we are further prioritising the health and safety of our staff, visitors and stakeholders.”

According to Harminder Sahni, founder and managing director of Wazir Advisors, an Indian management consultancy, the partnership highlights a movement towards Covid-19-related hygiene sector sponsorship deals in sports.

Aside from sanitizers, Dabur International will also provide other hygiene products such as sanitizer gels, sprays and sanitizing wipes to DSC, all locally made in Dabur’s UAE-based factory.

Dabur International’s UAE manufacturing facility has a capacity to supply 20,000 litres of sanitizers per day.

The IPL kicked off on Saturday as Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in the opening fixture. The tournament is scheduled to run until November 8 in the UAE.