We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Sport
Mon 21 Sep 2020 02:29 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

Tour de France victory a 'historic milestone' for the UAE

Emirates chief Sheikh Ahmed hails stunning victory by Tadej Pogacar, just four years after UAE Team Emirates moved into the big time of cycling

Tour de France victory a 'historic milestone' for the UAE

The 22-year-old Pogacar officially became the youngest ever post-war Tour winner in what was his first ever Tour de France.

The Tour de France victory for UAE Team Emirates and star rider Tadej Pogacar can act as a catalyst for the sport in the region and across the world, according to Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

In just four years, UAE Team Emirates has moved from being a start-up cycling team to a world class organisation and won the biggest bike race in the world on Sunday through Pogacar.

The 22-year-old officially became the youngest ever post-war Tour winner in what was his first ever Tour de France.

Sheikh Ahmed tweeted: “The UAE Team Emirates’ stunning victory at Tour de France, the world’s most prestigious cycling race, is a historic milestone for the UAE on the global sporting stage.

“This tremendous achievement strengthens the already deep relationship between the UAE and the sport of cycling, and will inspire a new generation of cyclists worldwide.”

While this is the biggest victory the team has achieved in its four years of racing, it is not the first.

In 2019, 31 wins were recorded including Pogacar’s three stage victories at the Vuelta a Espana. While in 2018 and 2017 the team achieved 14 and 19 victories respectively.

This year alone its riders have already stood on the podium’s top spot 28 times, four of which have been National Championships, and the season is only halfway through.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

Real news, real analysis and real insight have real value – especially at a time like this. Unlimited access ArabianBusiness.com can be unlocked for as little as $4.75 per month. Click here for more details.

Staff writer

Read next

Team UAE's Pogacar set for historic Tour de France victory

No cheerleaders, no fans: IPL in UAE pares down glitz for Covid era

Why homegrown Indian start-ups are signing up to power the IPL in the UAE