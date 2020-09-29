Abu Dhabi 'pushing' to allow F1 fans in but won't risk coronavirus safety

Hopes remain that fans will be allowed to attend this year’s Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, an Abu Dhabi tourism official has told Arabian Business.

Saeed Al Saeed, marketing director at Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi, admitted that allowing a restricted number of fans into the Yas Circuit is something that he has been “pushing”, particularly in light of the successful Fight Island and Return to Fight Island UFC events.

Video of Youtube-1601359168

However, he added that there would be a “zero tolerance” approach to potential health and safety risks.

The global coronavirus pandemic has hit the F1 calendar hard this year, with races in Australia, the Netherlands, Vietnam, Monaco, the US, Mexico, Brazil and Canada all cancelled as a result of Covid-19. Even the races that have gone ahead so far have done so without spectators.

However, it was announced last week that next month’s Eifel Grand Prix at Germany’s Nuerburgring track can have as many as 20,000 fans in attendance.

Bahrain to host back-to-back F1 races as Abu Dhabi retains season finale Four more races, including two back-to-back in Bahrain, have been added to the 2020 Formula One calendar

"The permission for 20,000 fans is within the decision of the state that allows up to 20 percent of stadium capacity for major sports events if infection figures are inconspicuous and the public infrastructure allows for social distancing rules to be met," Ahrweiler district council said.

Al Saeed said: “I’m glad that’s happening in Germany because that’s an indicator for us as Abu Dhabi that Formula One themselves are open to the possibility. So now it comes down to looking at the actual circuit, the stands, the entrances, the ins and outs and how to be socially distant."

Saeed Al Saeed, marketing director at Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi

He told Arabian Business: “That is a good indicator for us. It is about the fans and none more so than the Formula One as an event, especially with us in Abu Dhabi. I think a lot of people are not even Formula One fans that show up to the F1 weekend, that enjoy the lifestyle components, the city-wide activation, the parties and the socialising.

“Even if it’s just 10 percent of what would happen in normal year could come back, we would definitely be more than happy to support it and see it happen.”

F1 boss confirms rescheduled season will end in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi CEO Chase Carey has said the F1 championship will start in July, likely without fans

Around 135,000 visitors attended last year’s Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.

According to analysts STR, occupancy levels in Abu Dhabi’s hotels reached 90.45 percent during last year’s event.

“It’s a complicated task to ensure there are zero risks involved and there are many entities that need to actually approve the plan once it’s put in place, but we are more than happy to discuss it with any entity that wants to look at the learnings we’ve had from our experience, how best to approach it and what needs to happen in order for it to become a reality,” said Al Saeed.

The season-concluding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit on December 13.

Five of the biggest sporting events held in Abu Dhabi