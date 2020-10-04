We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Sport
Sun 4 Oct 2020 06:58 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

Bahrain royal team in season's first Nepal Himalayan summit

Group, which includes members of the Bahrain Royal Guard and three Britons, climbed the 6,119-metre Lobuche

Bahrain royal team in season's first Nepal Himalayan summit

More than 50 Sherpas are part of the expedition, but the identity of the royal climber was not disclosed.

A team of climbers including a Bahrain prince has completed the first summit of a Nepal Himalayan peak this season after being given permission despite a coronavirus ban on tourist arrivals.

The group, which includes members of the Bahrain Royal Guard and three Britons, climbed the 6,119-metre (20,075-foot) Lobuche, expedition organiser Seven Summits Treks told AFP.

It was not revealed if all 18 members of the team reached the summit, a precursor to them next tackling the 8,163-metre Manaslu, the world's eighth-highest mountain. 

Tourists and climbers are officially barred from the country until mid-October.  

The team arrived in Nepal in mid-September and quarantined in the capital Kathmandu for a week before heading to Everest base camp and on to Lobuche.   

More than 50 Sherpas are part of the expedition, but the identity of the royal climber was not disclosed.

The group plans to climb Everest next year.

Nepal closed its borders in March and grounded international flights just ahead of the busy spring climbing season, devastating the local tourism sector. 

The country of 28 million people has recorded an average of 1,300 daily infections since August, for a total of more than 86,000 cases and 535 deaths. 

Limited international flights resumed last month, but only for citizens and foreign diplomats. 

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest sports news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Real news, real analysis and real insight have real value – especially at a time like this. Unlimited access ArabianBusiness.com can be unlocked for as little as $4.75 per month. Click here for more details.

AFP

Read next

Abu Dhabi boxes clever over Fury v Wilder rematch speculation

The business of sports marketing: UAE Team Emirates Tour De France 2020

Pacquiao v McGregor mega fight could be heading to the Gulf