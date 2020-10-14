From octagon to boardroom: UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping

Former UFC middleweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer, Michael Bisping, has revealed how the key steps he took to become one of the world’s best fighters can align with the business world to achieve success in the boardroom.

The Englishman, who is an analyst with US sports giants ESPN, battled hard for his hugely impressive record of 39 professional fights, 30 wins (18 by knockout and two by submission) and nine losses.

And in an exclusive interview with Arabian Business, he said those battling qualities are essential, both inside and outside of the octagon.

He said: “You’re going to have to fight through some adversity. Obviously when I was fighting, a lot of people wanted to be champion of the world and in the business world, a lot of people want to be successful. A lot of people want what you have, so you’re going to have to fight through adversity.

“There were many times when I was fighting that it didn’t go my way. I lost a fight here and there and those were number one contender fights. A lot of people could’ve said, ok I’ve made it this far and that’s good, but I’m never going to be the champ and I accept that and move on.

“But I said no, I’m not going to accept that, I know I’m good enough, I believe in myself and I know I can be champion of the world. Same thing in business, you’re going to meet a lot of adversity and people are going to close doors in your face. They’re going to say they don’t believe in your product and they’re just not going to believe in you.

“Not everybody is going to believe in you the same way that you believe in yourself, and once you realise that, when people close these doors in your face, it doesn’t matter quite as much.”

Bisping lands a kick against Georges St-Pierre of Canada in their UFC middleweight championship bout at Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017

A professional competitor since 2004, he is a former UFC Middleweight champion, a former Cage Rage Light Heavyweight champion and The Ultimate Fighter 3 Light Heavyweight tournament winner.

At UFC 78, he became the first British fighter to compete in a UFC main event, while at UFC 199, he became the first British fighter to win a UFC Championship and he remains the sole British winner of a UFC title.

He said: “One of the main things I think I’ve learned is preparation. Obviously as an athlete you’ve got to prepare, you’ve got to do the work, you’ve got to study your opponent and you’ve got to be in the best physical shape and you’ve got to work on your skills.

“Much like the business world. You’ve got to be prepared; you’ve got to know your product inside and out, you’ve got to know your competitors’ products inside and out and you’ve got to know your competitive advantage, what sets you apart from the rest of the bunch.”

Throughout his illustrious career, ‘The Count’ as he was known ringside, could never be accused of lacking passion, from a teenager when he first started practicing jujitsu, right through to the present day, when he’s calling fights from the relative comfort of the commentary box.

And it is that trait, which he also demands in the world of work. He said: “You’ve got to be passionate. Obviously when I was fighting I was passionate about martial arts, I was passionate about competition and that crossed over. I loved every second of what I was doing.

“You’ve got to have the passion and in the business world, whatever your business is, you’ve got to be passionate about it. If you’re not passionate about it, anyone you’re with, they can tell, they can sense it. And if you’re not passionate about whatever your business is or your product is, how can you expect other people to be passionate about it? They just won’t be.”