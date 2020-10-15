Middle East could host McGregor-Pacquiao match-up, confirms management team

The management firm behind global sporting superstars Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao have confirmed that the eagerly anticipated match-up between the pair could be headed to the Middle East in the first half of next year.

It was revealed on Thursday that McGregor, who announced his retirement from MMA in June, will return to the Octagon in January to fight Duston Poirier for the second time – the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion knocked Poirier out in the first round six years ago at UFC 178.

Global icon Conor McGregor: the secrets of my success UFC world champion reveals how he is training his business brain to succeed outside the octagon

This will be followed by a return to the boxing ring to square up against Pacquiao, who recently signed for Paradigm Sports Management, the same company behind McGregor.

I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2020

The Dubliner tweeted on Thursday: “I accept, Jan 23rd is on! My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans! Then Manny.”

McGregor claimed last month that the bout will be held in the Middle East.

And this has been strengthened by Audi Attar, CEO and founder of Paradigm Sports, who told Arabian Business: “The McGregor-Pacquiao boxing match will be planned after McGregor-Poirier II for the early part of 2021. The Middle East is one of a few locations being discussed to host the fight.”

McGregor lost his boxing debut to Floyd Mayweather, who then retired with a 50-0 record, in 2017.