Why Dubai is keen to welcome more of the world's top sports teams

More of the world's top football clubs will be encouraged to set up training camps in Dubai as the emirate's sporting chiefs work on positioning the UAE at the top of the global sporting tree.

Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Sports Council, said the authority will continue working on the development of the sports sector by launching new initiates.

Part of the strategy will include welcoming more international teams wishing to set up their training camps in Dubai or looking to compete in tournaments in Dubai. Already, many of the top teams from the English Premier League and Spain's La Liga are regular visitors to the emirate.

The announcement came during a meeting of the council’s board of directors, when Sheikh Mansoor confirmed that the council will continue to organise international sporting events and provide its facilities to event organisers from international and local sports federations.

All events will be organised in accordance with the approved coronavirus preventive measures and protocols for each sport, he added.

Sheikh Mansour also reaffirmed cooperation with training centres and academies that attract a large numbers of amateurs in various sports.

The meeting heard that the number of events organised during the Covid-19 pandemic in Dubai reached 90, 10 of which were international and 80 local. The number of upcoming events scheduled for November and December is 85, 13 of which are international and 72 local.

The main sports events taking place in Dubai during the November and December are the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic women's golf championship, the ICE Warrior Challenge, the final stages of Indian Premier League (IPL), Al Marmoom Dune Run, Garmin Quest Race in Hatta, the DP World Tour Championship, and the Dubai International Sports Conference.