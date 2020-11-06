Why football star Mezut Ozil is moving into venture capital

Mezut Ozil helped Germany lift the World Cup in 2014, he won La Liga with Real Madrid and has clinched the FA Cup twice with English Premier League outfit Arsenal. The ‘king of assists’ is now looking to play a starring role for Class 5 Global, a San Francisco-based venture capital outfit with an office in Dubai.

The 32-year-old has signed up as a strategic advisor and a limited partner with the company.

Managing partner, Youcef Oudjidane, told Arabian Business: “Mezut's cultural influence - he has close to 100 million followers across his social media platforms - coupled with his intuitive understanding of consumer trends will be a great asset to Class 5. We’re thrilled to have him as part of the team.

“His experience aligns well with our mission at Class 5, that is to be the go-to capital partner for start-ups in emerging markets. His experience competing as a world class athlete, his network and his passion for investing in individuals from diverse backgrounds aligns with our philosophy. That’s the key to it all. He believes in what we see, that there is an abundance of talent in emerging markets but access to capital is the bottleneck.”

Youcef Oudjidane, managing partner of Class 5 Global

Ozil, pictured below, added: “I have known Youcef for quite some time now and I am fond of the work they are doing at Class 5. Technology fascinates me and I believe it will continue to shape the world for the better. I look forward to my post-football career.”

The deal is believed to be the first time a world-class football player has partnered with a VC firm, although the move is more common among athletes in the US who have been active in the technology ecosystem for some time.

NBA star Kevin Durant has made a name for himself by investing heavily in the tech space; former LA Laker superstar Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash, was a notable investor and co-founder of venture ﬁrm Bryant Stiebel, with investments in Alibaba and Dell; Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, and Serena Williams invested respectively in Lyft, Pinterest, and Impossible Foods; while Andre Iguodala was an investor in Zoom, Jumia, and PagerDuty.

Class 5 was founded in late 2019 by Zach Finkelstein, former VP of corporate development at Careem, Joel Ayala and Jon Krause. All three were previously founding members of Lumia Capital, who were the ﬁrst US investors in emerging market companies like Careem, Fresha (formerly known as Shedul) and CargoX.

Oudjidane joined the company from the Dubai Future Foundation where he helped establish the Dubai Future Fund, a AED1 billion venture capital fund, and played a prominent role in several other initiatives contributing to the development of the tech ecosystem in the UAE.

Class 5 has already invested in seven Dubai-based start-ups, including Nomad Homes and Ziina, in the past year.

Ayala said: "Emerging markets are now at an inflection point. Over half a billion consumers have come online for the first time in the past five years. Yet e-commerce penetration is still in its infancy. For example, e-commerce penetration is less than five percent in the UAE but in excess of 30 percent in the US. Across the emerging markets we invest in, this represents a $2 trillion opportunity over the next decade.”

Oudjidane, whose brother Nasser is cofounder and chief executive of Intrro, a UAE-based true product-led SaaS company that’s designing the next generation hiring platform for high growth tech companies powered by employee referrals, believes the region is reaping the rewards of successful homegrown brands such as Careem.

He said: “We finally have a PayPal mafia phenomenon that can create trickle-down effects. Over the past 24 months there have been half a dozen start-ups that have been founded by ex-Careem employees, which is wonderful and is a great bellwether of things to come."