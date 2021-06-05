Ruler says Qatar is ready to host World Cup despite pandemic challenge

Qatar’s preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup are nearing completion and the tournament is expected to go ahead despite pandemic-related setbacks, the country’s ruler has said.

“We, in Qatar, are ready for this occasion,” Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani told an economic conference in St Petersburg via video link.

Qatar seeks Covid-19 vaccinations for all world cup visitors The Gulf state has seen a resurgence in Covid-19 cases despite pushing ahead with its inoculation program, forcing a lockdown to be reimposed

“The pandemic affected everyone, not just Qatar. True, there was a delay but it was a very limited delay in some World Cup preparations which will all be complete in the coming months.”

Qatar will host an Arab soccer championship in November, which was expected to be a test-run for FIFA’s flagship event, he said.

Earlier this year, the tiny Gulf state, said it was talking to vaccine suppliers to ensure that visitors to the World Cup were inoculated against Covid-19, which has already forced organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to postpone the games and ban overseas spectators.

One of the richest countries on the planet per capita, Qatar is spending hundreds of billions of dollars on infrastructure construction ahead of the World Cup, fueling an oversupply in property.

The Qatar World Cup is one of the biggest events as strong government support and growing commercial maturity are helping to raise the Gulf's profile in the sporting world.

According to consultants PwC, while the growth of the global sports market is expected to slow to 3 percent over the next 3-5 years, dampened by the impact of coronavirus-related restrictions, the Middle East region is forecast to see growth of 8.7 percent over the same period.

The PwC Middle East’s Sports Survey in February said the industry is set to grow the fastest in the region compared to 50 countries across the world.

Other examples of world-class sporting events include the annual Formula One Grands Prix in both Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, and now in Jeddah, heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua’s bout in Saudi Arabia and golf's Race to Dubai.

The jump into sports comes as Middle East governments have been active in efforts to diversify their economies with ambitious plans for the sports industry away from natural resources and to create social cohesion.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states have spent more than $65 billion on sports development, PwC said.

Its survey revealed that in terms of the rebuilding process after coronavirus, some 63 percent of Middle East respondents expect the sports market overall to fully recover by 2022, which is far more optimistic than the global respondents of 42 percent.

Earlier this year, the BCW Ranking of Sports Cities showed Dubai had managed to jump up the list and Abu Dhabi and Jeddah were named as cities to watch this year.

Abu Dhabi has been at the forefront of the global UFC movement after holding successful UFC Fight Island events in coronavirus 'bubbles' on Yas Island.

