How to fix the broken food and beverage industry

The global food and beverage industry has taken a massive hit in 2020. But there are ways in which innovative proprietors can emerge successfully

Even before the arrival of Covid, the existential economics of food and beverage were evolving rapidly. The industry, though, has not kept pace. Globally, the F&B sector was already under threat, culminating in a perfect, destructive storm in the wake of the global pandemic.

Historic, low barriers to entry and a decade of easy money – low interest rates, attractive financing deals – have created a sustained increase in competition and financial leverage.

The UAE peaked at over 19,000 restaurants prior to the current pandemic, making it only second to Paris in terms of number of venues per million residents. The number of restaurants in the US also increased by 10 percent during the past decade. Industry profitability, however, has been under significant pressure across the board.

Rising labour costs, increasing real estate costs and market encroachment from grocery, meal planning and other industry cousins have exacerbated already challenged industry profitability. As if this was not enough, the accelerating shift to online consumption – driven by technology and last-mile delivery– has spawned third-party delivery and aggregation operators, most unsustainably priced, to further squeeze thin profit margins.

The Covid-19 pandemic would have been challenging without any of these other stressors, but taken together it has been the coup de grâce for too many businesses in the F&B industry.

Current industry economics are, to put it simply, unsustainable. Third-party delivery companies came on the scene around 2015 and have injected a 25-40 percent total revenue hit to restaurant P&Ls and, as such, they represent major threat to under-prepared industry participants. The US$90bn global online food delivery market is expected to reach $200bn by 2026, yet in spite of the large fees they levy on restaurants (and also consumers), profitability for third-party delivery companies remains elusive – inspiring even greater concern as to what steps they might take next.

Innovation is the key

Of all the industries ravaged by the pandemic, hospitality has been hit particularly hard. But with great adversity comes extreme innovation, and the market is demonstrating clues as to how the industry can pivot towards profitability.

Dark kitchens: Dark Kitchens operate multiple delivery focused brands in a small real estate foot print. Euromonitor International has estimated that the nascent global dark kitchen market will grow to US$1tr by 2030. Maximising the ratio of revenue per square foot of occupied pace is a sensible endeavour, especially when coupled with the macro rise of food delivery. Real estate costs typically can range between 6-15 percent of a restaurant’s revenues depending on format and occupation costs could be reduced to as low as 3 percent using this approach. Labour costs, which are typically 25-35 percent of total revenue can also be materially reduced.

Owned brands: Eliminating franchise fees is an additional opportunity for rationalising costs, particularly when many franchisors have not provided adequate online and delivery solutions for franchisees. At 6-10 percent of revenues, this represents a significant saving for companies – and one that also provides an opportunity to create new, meaningful brands. This is not easy and the industry has witnessed a gravitation by consumers to trusted brands, but in the long term a successful owned-brand may offer a more sustainable future.

Proprietary online ordering and last mile delivery: Perhaps the most target rich reengineering comes in proprietary solutions for online ordering and delivery. Not insignificantly, companies that do this themselves also receive the benefit of owning the customer data and the customer lifecycle relationship. Companies that are able to generate their own direct sales to their own platforms and efficiently fulfil their own last-mile delivery can reasonably save around 10-15 percent of revenue.

The counterbalance to not paying exorbitant third-party delivery fees is delivery as a direct cost. Domino’s Pizza in the US is a case in point: its proprietary technology, owned last-mile delivery service and brand strength and helped it to generate a 16 percent increase in Q2 same store sales in 2020.

Technology. One through line in this story that cannot be ignored is the use of technology to better serve and stay connected to a convenience-hungry customer. Companies that can serve customers, when and where they want will have the edge. Companies that can additionally provide a more personal digital “experience” will likely win the day. In addition to developing proprietary technology, third-party technology solutions are starting to proliferate and will make food technology more ubiquitous.

One could reasonably argue that we are in the early innings of a massive paradigm shift that has been accelerated by a global pandemic and an exuberantly funded yet fabulously unprofitable last-mile delivery industry. Restaurant bankruptcies will continue and there will surely be many more casualties, but the industry is beginning to show early signs of innovation against this chaotic, ever-changing backdrop.

In the mean time it is game on as players jockey to position themselves for the future. One thing remains certain, however – people have to eat.

Ian Ohan, founder and chief executive of KRUSH Brands, a full-stack, multi-brand, proprietary food technology, operating and delivery platform.