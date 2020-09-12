After Dubai stunt, influencers need to learn to read the room

This year has been humankind’s annus horribilis. The pandemic has killed almost one million people, hundreds of millions have lost their jobs and economies around the world have tanked. Given the suffering and devastation everywhere you see, you’d think that people would be empathetic and act accordingly. You’d be wrong.

This lack of feeling was on full display last week with what was billed as the “world’s biggest baby reveal”. A Dubai-based couple had decided they wanted to hold a gender-reveal party on the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. And that’s what they did, gathering their families and selfie sticks to record their reaction as the sex of their latest unborn child was splashed in giant neon letters for all to see.

There’s a number of issues here that are, to me at least, distasteful. Only the week before, a gender reveal party was the cause of a massive wildfire in California that decimated more than 11,000 acres of land and put countless of lives at risk. While the risk of fires at the Burj Khalifa was pretty much zero, I did wonder at the idea of having a party with dozens of people in close proximity given the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country. Was this setting the right example? I’d have to say no.

And then there’s the cost. Anyone wanting to rent the Burj Khalifa for a light show must have deep, deep pockets – the going rate is several hundred thousand dirhams. Every single day charities are sending out requests for help, be it to help buy tickets for people to fly home, to help people with limited medical assistance, or, in the case of Beirut, Karachi or Sudan, to rebuild communities after devastating incidents. In an age of austerity, where so many of us are in need of financial support, was this the right thing to spend so much money on?

Is there such a thing a bad publicity?

I can’t fault them for PR coverage. The videos have gone global, as have the headlines. But I’m not a believer in the notion that, “all PR is good PR” and influencers across the region generally don’t have a good reputation. There are exceptions, of course; some, such as Max of Arabia, have been working with authorities on Covid-19 awareness and prevention campaigns. But, judging from the social media reaction, I don’t think anyone thought that a gender reveal party at the Burj Khalifa right now was a good idea.

Brands also need to be careful as to their influencer engagements at such a time. Are brands aware of what their customers are thinking and feeling? Are they listening to

consumer and public sentiment? If the answer to either question was yes, I’d wonder how such an idea would have received the green light from management. Brands should never be associated with excess during times of crisis and suffering.

I know a number of social media influencers. After speaking with them, I know they’re dismayed by these types of stunts right now. Likewise, many brand managers who saw this were mystified as to how it was even allowed to happen.

Both groups have stepped up to help in times of crisis (a case in point is the Beirut explosion). But all it takes is one more untimely, ill-conceived idea to become reality. Both brands and influencers need to read the room and act accordingly, now more so than ever.

Alex Malouf, communications professional and the only Chartered Communicator, Chartered Marketer, and Senior Communication Management Professional in the Middle East