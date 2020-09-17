Why it's time for the media to embrace self-determination

Self-determination, the right to shape one’s destiny, is so important to us that it is enshrined in international law. It is so crucial to our well-being as peoples and nations that it is front and centre in chapter one, paragraph two, of the United Nations’ charter.

However, if you work in the media over the years it has felt as if any notion of self-determination in the industry has been slipping away, under siege from algorithms which have wrested control away from titles and companies.

A perfect storm of digital disruption in the advertising sector, with the growth of programmatic ad buying combined with the rising dominance of Facebook and Google, has left the media in a critical condition and on life support the world over.

Add to that a steep decline in advertising revenues due to coronavirus in 2020 and you begin to understand why 50 newspapers in the US have shut their doors this year alone, according to Poynter Institute. Or how, in Australia, News Corp announced in May it was closing more than 125 titles.

Even the television industry in the US, long resilient to the changes of the digital revolution, has seen its ability to self-determine eroded by the new market place, The Washington Post reported back in May.

This industry crisis has certainly reached the Gulf, with titles, especially those not receiving state-funding, battered by that same perfect storm in 2020. But rather than drown, it feels like the industry is finally realising that it isn’t sufficient to cling on to a spar of wood. Instead, we must strike out for shore, possibly learning to swim in a digital sea as we go.

Take the recent news that Dubai-based MBC Group is to launch its own digital advertising venture after ending its five-year advertisement deal with Arabian Media Services, a Choueiri Group company.

I applaud this move. Not that I have anything against the Choueiri Group, but I’m a big fan of the media embracing self-determination.

How do we fund media?

Taking a world view, the rise of programmatic advertising has been devastating for journalism, both financially and editorially. Titles lost control of their economic futures as specialist agencies swooped in, cut deals with Google and Facebook and handed the digital giants all the cards.

At the Times of Oman, where I worked a few years ago, we had one instance where an agency extracted 90 per cent of the value of a deal. In other words, however much the brand paid out to advertise on a title’s platform, the agency only passed on one-tenth of it. Nice work if you can get it.

But such a stranglehold on the revenues has led to newsrooms being decimated in similar fashion. Fewer journalists means fewer fact-checked stories being told in a world that is desperately in need of an antidote to fake news.

To combat this, more media titles need to take tough decisions and wrest back control, returning to the idea of self-determination. That was one of the drivers behind Arabian Business’s decision to go behind a paywall in June of this year. Anyone who wishes to read our market-leading mix of news, interviews, features and columns, as well as watch our original debate shows and news bulletins, now has to pay the modest sum of $5.99 per month to do so.

As my colleague Eddie Taylor wrote in August, we are confident that charging readers is the right decision for us as a business but, in terms of the entire media industry here in the Middle East, it’s the responsible one too.

“Despite the questions and doubts that naturally accompany a step such as this, we are greeting the paywall not as a moment of anxiety or trepidation but one of excitement and no little pride,” wrote Eddie. “Arabian Business will be the first publication in the Middle East to put its content behind a paywall and, by doing so, we believe we will help revolutionise the way media here is accessed, consumed and ultimately paid for.”

I couldn’t say it better myself. I passionately believe this is the right decision for Arabian Business, it puts us back in the driving seat and gives us the ability to navigate a roadmap through the perils of programmatic, the pitfalls of Facebook and the jeopardy of Google.

I wish MBC well with its venture, and I hope fervently that more media find meaningful ways to shape their destinies here in the Gulf.

Scott Armstrong, editor-in-chief, Arabian Business