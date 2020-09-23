Saudi Arabia's tourism vision: the making of AlUla

We celebrate National Day as a time to reflect on responsibility, accountability and gratitude. We are grateful to His Majesty the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for his leadership of the Kingdom, to our Chairman and Crown Prince His Royal Highness for the ambitious Vision 2030 and the outlined responsibilities we must meet and stand accountable for their fulfillment with excellence; which would not be possible without the continuous support and empowerment by our Governor, HH Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud. We also thank our community who we learn from every day and are our constant reminder of our civic conscience.

Vision 2030 is a compass, guiding the Kingdom towards the same direction. The path forged by the Vision has unified our dreams and achievements for an ambitious nation with great capabilities. National Day serves as a reminder of our duties, and a time to measure our modest achievements against our responsibilities.

At the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), we are moving full steam ahead with the sustainable development of the region, a cultural oasis and burgeoning ecotourism destination in Northwest Saudi Arabia. We’re on track and ready to unleash AlUla’s potential – we’ve assembled the RCU Tribe, a team of global and local experts who have worked with singular purpose and responsible, pragmatic progress to ensure we’re well placed to deliver by year end with new assets, new offers and new experiences.

We are now preparing to reopen to tourism next month, for visitors to experience all that AlUla has to offer – a vast and beautiful expanse of deserts and mountains, approximately the size of Belgium. It contains Hegra, Saudi’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, as well as many other archaeological sites that hold the key to discovering civilisations that mysteriously vanished thousands of years ago and that we are only just beginning to understand. Today, RCU has deployed teams of archaeologists across AlUla to uncover the mystery of the Dadan and Lihyan kingdoms, which controlled the region for over 900 years.



World-class experiences

When tourists visit, they will have the opportunity to choose from a number of luxury hotels like the Banyan Tree resort and, in the final quarter of this year, Habitas, an eco resort located in the desert canyons of Ashar Valley. And ongoing improvements to our local airport will ensure we can welcome all that wish to come to AlUla, both domestically and internationally, with plans to increase capacity four-fold to accommodate 400,000 visitors a year. But AlUla is more than just a destination. It is an outstanding development project that will set the highest standards for building responsibly, while protecting and preserving our heritage.

All our development projects are adhered to the AlUla Charter, which includes 12 guiding principles for responsible development. For example, we are actively exploring sustainable geothermal power in the Ashar Valley in support of our efforts to make AlUla’s resorts fully carbon-free as well as energy independent, future-proofing them for further development and ensuring a sustainable energy future. A focus which modestly contributes to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.

Moreover, AlUla has long been a platform for cultural exchange. Historically, innovative and artistic peoples have lived and journeyed in AlUla’s exceptional landscape, leaving traces of their language, culture and way of life. This was evident during the Desert X AlUla exhibition that took place in January, where regional and international artists came together and narrated their AlUla story.

AlUla will continue to be a destination reflected, carved and built by artists from all around the world and a place for era-defining monumental works. Maraya Hall is one example of the continuation of this legacy. A mirrored building that has broken a world record for the largest mirrored structure in the world and is the recipient of the 2020 Popular Choice Architizer Award for the Architecture + Glass category.

Another example is the Sharaan Resort, a masterpiece by Jean Nouvel which is a resort that will literally be carved in the mountains. The Sharaan Resort is situated in the Sharaan Nature Reserve, where the RCU is reintroducing wildlife to its natural habitat. However, for AlUla to reach its full potential we must demonstrate ‘ambidextrous leadership’.

Research has shown that the most successful organisations – that survive in the face of change – are the ones that are able to simultaneously exploit their existing assets while exploring and developing new capabilities. At RCU, we are doing just that.

A global destination

With the tremendous support of the government of Saudi Arabia, this week, AlUla received an unprecedented show of confidence with the announcement that RCU would be granted its own set of bylaws – giving us a greater degree of flexibility and autonomy to responsibly develop AlUla into a leading cultural destination and the place of heritage for the world. This gives RCU control over five key areas of public policy essential to AlUla’s development: entertainment, tourism, hospitality, municipalities and licensing.

These changes will allow for more flexibility and faster decision-making, enabling RCU to diligently respond to the needs of the local community, as well as developers and investors. It empowers us to develop new and innovative solutions to achieve our aim of creating a place that integrates the natural and cultural heritage as one living environment, where people want to live, visit, work and play.

RCU is tasked with creating something that will attract the whole world, but we know we cannot achieve this without collaborating with the local community. It is for that reason that the people of AlUla is at the heart of everything we do. This includes scholarship and training programmes for local young people to study tourism, hospitality, history, archeology and agriculture. We will also soon be opening an SME incubation centre to support local entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and be drivers of AlUla’s transformation and economic diversification. Next month, we will launch the AlUla Dates Festival – drawing on 2,000 years of growing dates by bringing together date farmers, buyers and investors.

While the current situation caused by Covid-19 has presented many challenges, I also believe that when this has passed people around the world will emerge changed and with a desire to seek out new experiences, to detach from the demands of their everyday lives and reconnect with nature in thrilling new settings. And here in AlUla, we will be ready to receive them. Through our partnerships with Saudi government entities, foreign governments, universities, hotel operators, developers, real-estate companies and many others, we are creating something extraordinary and unforgettable for visitors and the local community.

As we mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of our Kingdom, we know that the journey ahead will by no means be an easy one. I believe that every day is National Day, but today is the day we remind ourselves that our journey has only begun. It is exactly why we show up to work every single day.

If it takes a village to raise a child, it will take a tribe to develop a destination.

Amr Madani, CEO at The Royal Commission for AlUla