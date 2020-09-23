Why tourism is set to drive economic growth in Saudi Arabia

As we mark the 90th National Day of Saudi Arabia, our tourism sector has much to celebrate and to share with the nation. Tourism is closely bound with national identity: it is the hospitality we offer our guests, the open arms with which we greet friends, and a source of connection and understanding between nations.

Tourism’s ability to enhance our quality of life is matched only by its power to drive economic growth. Around the world it accounts for 10 percent of GDP, and in Saudi Arabia it will create more than one million new jobs this decade.

It was only one year ago that we took the historic step to welcome the world with our first international tourism visa. Almost immediately, our country became the fastest growing tourism destination globally and within just six months we had issued half a million international tourist visas.

Today, despite the unprecedented challenges facing global tourism, we remain on track to achieve our long-term goals and committed to realising the full potential of our tourism sector.

Looking forward to another decade of transformative change, we have a unique opportunity to set new international standards as we build this sector from the ground-up. While international travel has paused, Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector has not rested. We have remained focused on developing the foundational building blocks of a thriving sector: by enabling investment, boosting domestic demand, and strengthening global collaboration.



Empowering the private sector

Firstly, we are unlocking investments and enabling private sector growth. The Tourism Development Fund launched this summer with an initial $4bn capital and $45bn in memoranda of understanding with private banks. This is a testament to investor and private-sector confidence in the future of Saudi Arabia and, as a result, several banks have already signed loans worth $40 million for projects that are expected to deliver 34,000 jobs and contribute around $4.8bn to Saudi Arabia’s GDP.

Empowering the private sector through smart licensing and regulations, encouraging innovation, supporting grassroots initiatives and attracting international investment are all foundational to building an unmatched tourism industry. These investments not only benefit businesses by unlocking a new growth market, they also benefit the people of Saudi Arabia: by creating jobs, and by expanding competition to deliver high-quality, good-value holiday options for everyone.

Domestic tourism

Secondly, we have embraced opportunities despite the challenges affecting the global tourism market. The Saudi Tourism Authority has worked tirelessly with the private sector to build an outstanding summer offering for Saudi nationals and residents. As a result, domestic tourism has flourished. From Tabuk, Jeddah and Taif, all the way to Jazan, visitors have explored Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, replacing their annual vacation abroad to discover the treasures on their doorstep.

This has protected livelihoods, revitalised tourism businesses, enabled new enterprises to launch and increased the tourism offering for both domestic and international visitors going forward.



Embracing the challenge

Finally, we are deepening collaboration at a global level to ensure that Saudi Arabia is leading the way in supporting the wider tourism sector to accelerate recovery and with a resilience to overcome current challenges and those of the future.

Through the Ministry of Tourism, Saudi Arabia has been chairing global discussions with government and private sector leaders to facilitate an open dialogue around coordinated measures to reopen global travel safely. From chairing the Tourism Track through this year’s G20 Presidency, engaging the private sector through our partnership with the World Travel & Tourism Council, to the recent announcement of the establishment of the UNWTO’s first Regional Office in Riyadh, the Ministry has shown its commitment to shaping a strong and resilient future for tourism globally.

As Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism, I am proud of the achievements of the hundreds of thousands of talented people currently working in the sector. We will continue to lean on our strengths – to showcase the natural beauty of our country, our rich cultural heritage and warm Arabian hospitality.

A vibrant tourism sector has an important role to play in the long-term prosperity for our country. It will drive jobs and entrepreneurship, attract investment and, above all, it will enrich our society, foster meaningful cultural exchange and enhance Saudi Arabia’s place on the world stage.

Our goal over the next decade is clear: to transform the Kingdom’s tourism industry, and with that, the economic opportunities and quality of life of everyone in Saudi Arabia.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Arabia Minister of Tourism