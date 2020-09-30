Can coronavirus be the vaccine for the ills of urban design?

The past 150 years have witnessed the fastest urbanisation of wealth in human history. The result has been population increases across all major metropolises, with the rise and sudden prominence of mega-cities heralded by nations claiming progress and power in a capitalist world.

There’s no doubt that cities will continue to be the fulcrum around which much of modern life revolves, but we might need to think again about the way these aspirational places are designed and inhabited.

It’s obvious even for the uninitiated that commercial, residential and mixed-use developments within inner-city boroughs or suburban neighbourhoods are facing their own unique existential crises right now. The current pandemic presents a significant and potentially momentous shift as people change their lifestyle aspirations.

Currently, most cities are governed by a framework of policies that are no longer relevant to the times we live in, and cities will now need to adapt and evolve to address some of the emergent dynamics of an overpopulated planet with unsustainable lifestyles. This begins with a hard reset of current zoning and land-usage laws, including real estate development regulations.

The new work-life balance

Many companies now prefer – or are at least comfortable with – their employees working from home, and thousands of professionals are discovering the benefits of ditching the daily commute. I personally don’t think remote working will ever replace the need for offices as people as social beings and there’s no substitute for human engagement, but offices might now evolve into multi-use collaboration zones with day-care and even accommodation facilities.

In conjunction, demand for apartments and houses with native workspaces will change the way floorplans are designed as people seek harmonious distinction between their personal and professional lives while still choosing to work from home.

That said, trade licences and visa quotas in this region are often pegged to the amount of real estate you rent or own as a corporation, so how will this will impact companies who still want people on their payroll but not at their premises?

Similarly, downtown neighbourhoods and high-density clusters need proportionate green areas surrounding the built environment, but master developers focused on optimal development value will be hard-pressed to think otherwise until zoning laws mandate a higher footprint on outdoor communal areas.

These, though, are exciting challenges for tomorrow’s masterplanner: urban design is all about human scale and the future holds great promise of innovation and positive change. I can imagine a world where every residential neighbourhood has its own local farm, not just a local supermarket. Self-sufficient micro districts will change the blueprint of smaller towns and large cities and a renewed sense of belonging will take centre-stage for aspirational living.

I predict many commercial buildings will be repurposed as vertical warehouses with roof-to-roof logistics and shipping services as e-commerce companies and autonomous drone deliveries take to the sky. In the future, these vertical hubs of commerce might even chaperone people in micro-transit aerial vehicles to hop from one neighbourhood to another.

As retail evolves or dissolves, these behemoth shopping malls will need to rethink their own zoning and leasing plans. I personally believe shopping malls will transform into education and entertainment zones with multiple schools and communal activity areas. Similarly, malls and shops will evolve into urban farms and you will be able to pick up your lettuce while you drop off your kids.

Urban planning as a healthcare solution

Ever since this pandemic gripped the world, quarantine efforts have been dismal in most cities because neighbourhoods are not self-sufficient, leaving people vulnerable. There have been numerous reports about acute shortages of ICU beds across major cities in America, United Kingdom, India and literally every other country you can think about.

There is a total of 4,000 critical care beds in hospitals across London. In comparison, there are nearly 160,000 hotel rooms and another 8,000 soon to join the citywide hospitality inventory. Why do these hotels not have the capacity to be quickly converted into hospitals whenever the need arises?

Why not ensure, in their very design, that hotel rooms are equipped with the appropriate infrastructure and configuration to accommodate critical care – from oxygen supply to electrosurgical units – to broaden the funnel in case of an emergency. Why shouldn’t buildings have sufficient transformative qualities that allow these structures to adapt to the needs of the hour?

If there’s one thing we can learn from this pandemic (amongst many other lessons) is that it’s a seminal moment for urban planning, zoning policies and design principles to evolve and make cities even more resilient in times of crisis.

Gaurav Sinha is founder & chief strategist of Insignia Worldwide