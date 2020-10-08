Why collaboration is king in UAE's construction sector

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the construction industry particularly hard. Companies I speak to every day say they’re “living on the breadline” just to stay afloat. Sadly, it’s inevitable a good few won’t survive. The collapse of Arabtec this month – hitherto the UAE’s largest contractor – is a stark reminder that no enterprise is too big to fail.

So, what are the ways in which companies can navigate these unprecedented times? Unfortunately, it’s a reality that few sectors are willing to collaborate to develop or share ideas for fear of being “one-upped” in a highly competitive market – especially in the construction industry where so few projects are being put out to tender just now. But in an extremely tough climate, where firms are fighting for scraps in a race to the bottom, what is the solution for a sustainable future that creates a resilient, collaborative industry?

Putting heads together

Plenty of construction activity might have continued seemingly unabated during these exceptional times but one thing I have learned is this: all minds need to work together to succeed and thrive.

Our Leaders UAE conference in September, which brought together some of the biggest construction names across four panel discussions, took away many insightful lessons that we could all learn. Kez Taylor, CEO of UAE contracting giant ALEC, made one of the most forceful comments when he said the industry is in an “awful mess”. But the man driving Dubai’s iconic One Za’abeel construction project forward also provided a ray of optimism. Success, he said, will depend on collaboration.

As a case in point, ALEC was among the key drivers for stakeholder collaboration after launching the Project of the Future initiative alongside global consultancy firm Cundall.

With Taylor the brains behind the idea, the Project of the Future partnership charged younger professionals within both companies to come up with groundbreaking ideas that could be shared and embraced by the wider industry.

As part of the initiative, the participants were required to look at challenges facing all stakeholders in project delivery within the industry and explore how reoccurring and past mistakes can be eliminated. The winning team came up with a solution called BRAINS (the Built Environment Ranking Artificial Intelligence Network System), and they will share their concept at an industry roadshow later this year.

True collaboration only works with incentivisation

Another key point that we took away from the UAE conference was the importance of public-private partnerships (PPP). While PPP has been long perceived as expensive, they can also be solutions for a number of factors to bring skills, knowledge, and jobs to the economy, particularly during these times, through the ultimate form of collaboration.

A perfect example of this is Expo 2020 Dubai. Many of the country pavilions including the Switzerland Pavilion are being constructed as part of a PPP model, which are providing employment and once in a life time opportunities.

Our industry can be stubborn, perhaps reluctant to change, but we have to lead the transformation, and we have to be the ones to demonstrate the value of greater collaboration.

Ashley Williams, editor-in-chief, Construction Week