Why the Abraham Accords are positive, but don't give Israel an 'open pass'

The Abraham Accords are a step in the right direction as long as it is understood they don’t give Israel an “open pass” and the green light to do whatever it wants, so says one seasoned diplomatic commentator.

Lebanese journalist Raghida Dergham believes Arabs can use the Accords, the agreements that UAE and Bahrain have signed to normalize relations with Israel, to pressure Israel into halting the annexation of the Jordan River valley and to hold them accountable for their actions.

Dergham holds her native country Lebanon close to her heart and speaks with passion and frustration about what she sees as the inevitable collapse of the country.

In a wide-ranging interview with Arabian Business, Dergham - who has 28 years of experience covering the region as a senior diplomatic correspondent, columnist, and NY Bureau Chief for the London-based Al-Hayat- gives her perspectives on regional geo-political issues and addresses women empowerment in the Arab region.

What do you see as the implications of the Abraham Accord for the Arab region?

These accords have done one important thing which is to put a stick in the wheel of the Israeli rush to the annexation of further Palestinian land and of the Jordan Valley in particular.

If this annexation had gone through, it would have really put an end to a genuine Palestinian state.

I think it is an important development in that it will push for seriousness on the part of the United States and Israel in as far as becoming a real partner with Arab states.

These Accords are not open-ended where Israel does what it wants and we will just go ahead with full normalization no matter what. I am sure there is an understanding that they can’t go on like that.

Do you think more Arab countries will follow suit?

Yes, I think more Arab countries will join. When and under what circumstances I don’t know but I know that the Americans are working very hard on that and they are working on major countries.

The Israelis are excited about the new page but they should be told and made clear to understand that this is not an open pass.

How will this affect the Palestinians and their right to a homeland?

Honestly, as frustrated as the Palestinians leadership has been it’s time to stop saying no as a strategy. Rejecting negotiations is not a strategy, it’s a tool on the road to a strategy.

We have had inter-Palestinian fighting as well and I say it is time to put your own people first.

It is a critical moment that we should appreciate, instead of calling Arabs who signed it traitors.

I hope there is consistency and persistence by the Arab countries who have signed the Accords, or will sign them, to hold Israel’s and America’s feet to the fire whether it is Donald Trump or Joe Biden that gets elected.

What are Lebanon’s chances for real reform and a way out of the crises it is currently facing?

There will be no reform as long as this gang is ruling Lebanon. They cannot do reform as it will expose them. Unless they wake up and smell the roses and understand that it’s better for them to rework their methods, I doubt very much there will be any reform.

Therefore there will be collapse. I am very sorry to say that, especially to those in the country who are hoping and dreaming of a miracle.

Inshallah, I hope a miracle will come through but if this course of action stays I think we are in for a worse situation than the current one.

There are plenty of activists who are protesting the situation and asking for change. What can they do about the situation?

The problem with Lebanese who want to change, whether they are part of the revolution on the streets or at home, is multifaceted.

First of all, they are lazy. They just complain and keep asking for other countries to sweep in and help them as if they are entitled to that. They have to stop that and start to be really active in shaping their own choices and future.

Yes, it is hard but you have to decide if you will push Hezbollah to reform and put Lebanon as a priority or you will let it continue to report back to Tehran and put its interests first.

How realistic do you think this scenario is given Hezbollah’s influence in Lebanon’s political arena?

No one is saying we should push Hezbollah out of the political scene. On the contrary, we want them to be a major component of the political landscape of Lebanon so we can turn the page and become normal.

Because it is not normal to have a paramilitary force operating on behalf of another country in our country.

Some of the GCC countries voiced frustration that Lebanese are not taking a firmer stand against Hezbollah. What do you say to that?

Please factor in the absolute fright Lebanese have of a return of civil war, particularly when one side has arms and the other doesn’t.

We don’t want a civil war, we want pressure. We want Lebanon to be part of the region again. The strategic depth of Lebanon is Arab, not Iranian or Turkish.

This has to be factored and eventually what is right will take place.

Being a woman in a leadership position of founder and executive chairperson of Lebanon based think-tank Beirut Institute, what is your perception of women advancement in the region?

There has been much more advancement for women in the Arab Gulf region than there has been in the Levant.

I am sorry to say that we in the Levant have receded when it comes to our treatment of women and here I am talking about the practice, not just law.

Beirut Institute is a well-recognized think tank that attracts well known and respected international and regional figures and it is led by a woman executive. This is how we break a glass ceiling and put our foot in the door and say no you will not block me out.

How did you reach the decision of having Beirut Institute’s policy circles be online?

We had to postpone our annual summit was until March 13-14, 2021 because of coronavirus.

Back then, people advised me to hold it virtually but I rejected the idea as I did not feel it is an appropriate format for a summit.

But then I thought that our policy circles - where I gather three to four high-level stakeholders to talk on a certain topic which I moderate – would be perfect in a virtual setting. We have had several e-policy circles so far and they have been a big success.