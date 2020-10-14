Global icon Conor McGregor: the secrets of my success

Two-weight UFC world champion and global icon, Conor McGregor has insisted staying focused through adversity is key to success as he trains his business brain in order to become as big a star outside the octagon as he was inside.

There may yet be some twists and turns in the career of the enigmatic Irish fighter, despite announcing his retirement earlier in the summer, but not even his most ardent of opponents over the years can deny the work rate and level of dedication that saw him rise to the very top in the sport.

And in an exclusive interview with Arabian Business, he insists that level of dedication is essential to succeed in all walks of life.

The 32-year-old said: “The mental side of this game is more powerful than the physical and it will test us all. Fight IQ - the ability to understand the situation you are in, remain resilient and adapt the strategy is what winners do. Use this IQ to understand how to remain agile and able to adapt to the obstacles you face. And then work. Do the reps, then again and again. Success never comes without heavy investment, that’s what I’ve learned and benefitted from.”

Certainly nobody could accuse fans’ favourite McGregor of not being agile.

He achieved the fastest knockout in UFC title fight history with a 13-second stoppage against Jose Aldo to win the UFC Featherweight Championship in 2015. And when he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 205, he became the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously.

However, despite this success, he literally turned his hands to boxing and took on arguably one of the greatest fighters in the world in Floyd Mayweather, only narrowly losing out to a technical knockout in the tenth round.

He said: “Remembering where I came from and trusting my family, friends and those close to me has helped keep me grounded through the ups and downs. Thankfully, trusting myself and this process has got me to this point in my athletic and business careers.”

McGregor, who is represented by Paradigm Sports Management, is the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) draw in MMA history, having headlined five out of the six highest-selling UFC pay-per-view events. His headline bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 drew 2.4 million PPV buys, the most ever for an MMA event. While his boxing match with Mayweather drew 4.3 million PPV buys in North America, the second most in history.

And he is proving just as successful in the business world, with endorsement deals signed with Beats by Dre, Monster Energy, Reebok and Bud Light.

According to Forbes, McGregor's net worth stood at $99 million ahead of his fight with Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 earlier this year.

He is also involved in a fashion partnership with tailoring brand David August called August McGregor, aimed at providing modern men’s suits to millennials; and in September 2018, he launched Proper No Twelve Irish Whisky.

He said: “It’s important to be focused, and to use your platform to give back and help others. It’s on us, with the resources that we have and the voice that we have as leaders, to affect positive change in our communities - especially in times of crisis like these.”