Is the Gulf losing its best talent because of nationality?

You couldn’t help but notice the results of the Arab Youth Survey last week. The headlines carried in most of the accompanying press proclaimed that nearly half of the Arab world’s youth would want to move to the UAE, no doubt in the hope of finding brighter employment prospects or, in some cases, to escape conflict and civil strife. So far, so understandable.

Yet I immediately thought of a very good friend of mine, a Syrian national who has lived in the Gulf since 2000. He’s leaving the UAE this year – and not because of Covid-19. In fact, he has a great job with a forward-thinking multinational. But he’s leaving to Europe, where he’ll apply for the nationality of his destination country after just a couple of years.

Asking him why he’d want to make the move and leave behind the sunshine of the Gulf and the (almost) tax-free salaries for a place where he’d give back up to 40 percent of his salary to the state, the response is clear. “I want a place where I can become a citizen and stay for the rest of my life. There, my job status won’t define whether I can remain or leave.”

His story isn’t unique. Even within the Gulf, migration has increased between GCC States over the past two decades – this is probably the region’s best untold story. The Gulf’s citizens are ever more frequently moving from their home countries to work in another. And yet, this may surprise you, Gulf nationals are also looking abroad, especially to Europe, where there are fewer questions about race, religion and politics. Often the only issue that’s asked by an employer is about a person’s capabilities.

I will give you the example of one young Gulf national I know. She’s smart, hard-working and incredibly talented; she came top of her class at high school, excelled at university with a first-class law degree and has been recognised by one of the world’s leading consultancy firms as a rising star. And she’s never worked in the Gulf. She’s very happy to be living in London. And her parents are happy for her, too. For me, she’s the type of talent that this region desperately needs, and yet is continuing to lose.

Offering a stake in society

Are, then, those two factors – stability and opportunity – costing the Gulf it’s best people? Would a different approach to nationality mean that the region is able to retain more of the Arab nationals that have called the region home for decades? And would a skills-based strategy, which focuses on nothing but talent and ability, help in retaining the Gulf’s own talented youth?

I would hope the answer to those last two questions would be “yes”. The Gulf is slowly bleeding the type of people it needs to become self-sustaining in terms of leadership. And I hope that this is being noticed by the people who make decisions. One possible answer would be more inclusive nationalisation, a step beyond the golden visa programmes of many countries that would recognise residents for their ability to help nation-build. And it’d keep all that accrued experience and knowledge here in the Gulf for good. Given what has happened this year, the more capable and knowledgeable people who stay, the faster the region will recover.

I do wish I had a survey to tell you all this in numbers. But all I can do is recount the stories of people I know, of friends and family who have or will make somewhere else home. To me, they’re our best talent. And we’re not making the most of this talent; we’re losing these people. Let’s bring them back.

Alex Malouf, communications professional and the only Chartered Communicator, Chartered Marketer, and Senior Communication Management Professional in the Middle East.