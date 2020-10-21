Are management consultants now too big to be really useful?

They say consultants borrow your watch to tell you the time. And if that’s true, they’ve been doing so successfully since 1886, when the first management consultancy firm originated in America.

The global management consultancy industry has a net worth of $250 billion and, according to Source Global Research, itself a consultancy, the sector has grown nearly 10 percent year on year in the regional GCC market, breaking the $3 billion barrier in annual billings.

I have watched these big boys play from fairly close proximity. I have witnessed them bruised by scandal and fined for unscrupulous activities – and at the same time been awestruck by their ability to brush off the dust and continue growing in both stature and billings. They are stalwarts of strategy, advising governments and organisations on topics related to everything from innovation, research, operations, supply chain, financing to even bigger nation-building initiatives. (An exhaustive list of services, would be exactly that: exhaustive.)

So what is it about these big multi-national firms that makes them so unique and powerful? They all claim to have the best minds in the business, great network, good analytical skills, prudent processes and generally most of the superlatives associated with profound insights and business management.

One observation would be that when the big names work on a project, they are risk mitigators for managers. I can understand that, but can’t reconcile it. Most consultants are predominantly project orchestrators, pulling in local resources and talent to execute a project and then disbanding when a project is complete, somewhat similar to how movies are produced by great directors, who repeatedly pull together a preferred cast of actors and crew to deliver a blockbuster.

The butcher is the baker and the barber

The Big Boys, as I fondly call them, are now gnawing at the fringes while trying to devour each other. They own design and digital firms, animation and branding companies, and their service stack is now a complex web of affiliations, adding to their arsenal of intellect and creativity. The convergence of creativity, strategy, design and management is truly the forefront of professional services – but it’s got a few fundamental challenges.

To begin with, conflict of interest issues riddle their ability to engage with new and emerging outliers and their size can hamper their agility to stay ahead of the curve, plus siloed operations can dilute collaboration and process-obsessed operations can potentially hamper innovation.

The same applies with large network agencies or even smaller independent firms working in the realms of branding, campaigns, digital and social media.

The lines are not just blurred, they are absolutely decimated.

Agencies are now competing with online, tech and media giants who have their own creative directors and strategists. (It wasn’t quite the case in the old days when media simply carried advertising and agencies created them.) Today, agencies are competing with freelancers, design is hyper-commoditized, the dark art of programmatic media is as nefarious as high frequency trading on Wall Street.

Rabbit holes, worm holes and black holes have all converged to create an environment where everyone is competing, and anyone and no one is the competition. Whichever industry you might be in, the curse of the incumbent means a young, agile, independent start up most probably has an edge over legacy operators. It’s time to batten down the hatches and prepare for positive transformation.

The future is niche

Here’s a thought experiment: Try explaining your future plans without using the words “better or different” and you’ll find it’s not the easiest of tasks. When you use these words, in principle you’re upcycling the past, not creating a new future. So, the aim of the game, is to try and come up with a new way to define your business and how you will approach the future.

Over 700,000 management consultancies operate across the world, offering a stable of services that are valued by organisations. The challenge is to cut through the clutter and make sure you can create a distinct position for yourself amongst the crowd.

I did this by figuring out what I never want to do. Then I applied myself diligently to only do what I love.

Gaurav Sinha, chief strategist, Insignia Worldwide is a destination design, strategy and brand experience company.