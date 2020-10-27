Why marketers shouldn’t accept the fallacies of ‘the new normal’

When the lockdown in Dubai officially ended, the sense of normalcy brought about relief and a much-needed hope about the resumption of economic activity. There is no doubt that Covid19 has been a life-altering event.

Historians will one day compare it to such events like the Spanish-flu, the Black Plague and World Wars I and II – at least in its human and economic impact, as well as the tragic loss of life it has claimed globally.

In addition, like all these major events, perhaps our survival instinct pushes us to deploy certain coping mechanisms as a way of accepting the painful adjustments. One such mechanism is to amplify the impact of the event and seek solace in knowing that it is of an order of magnitude never witnessed before.

And while it is absolutely healthy for each of us to find our own balance using methods that we’re comfortable with, it is something else to apply the same processing and juxtapose it onto the business context.

As such, I have been surprised with the number of expert voices in the marketing arena that have rushed to opine about the dawn of a “new normal”, professing of a changed world unlike anything we experienced before – of consumer habits radically divorced from the pre-Covid world and all marketing activity in this new world reduced to chasing performance and conversions.

Ironically, the term “new normal” became mainstream during the 2008 global financial crisis. Digital media had been witnessing a second renaissance before that event and a surge of expert views predicted the convergence of all marketing into the digital space. Yet the subsequent years proved how removed from reality that view was. Sadly, the same mistake is being perpetrated again.

Intuition versus data

For reasons unbeknownst to many, there’s a widespread practice within marketing circles that favours intuition and glorifies individual successes as a template for the future.

While a dose of intuition is healthy, marketing is backed by a very robust body of research that spans the entire globe and reports on every imaginable industry, covering areas that relates to consumer behaviour and its motivators, the importance of brands and the dynamics of sales growth and incidence of consumption.

All this scientific work, developed by a number of notable scholars, has been distilled into a set of principles for marketing success and have been embraced by many global companies to guide its growth and market development. If I am to pick the top three principles, it would be the following:

1. Brand building

The imperative for building brands, and doing so consistently over time, remains to be a key predictor of organisational growth. This is true for CPG as much as it is true for travel, hospitality, financial services and, yes, B2B industries.

And while advertising is but one crucial factor in building brands, no one in their right mind can claim that it is the only one. And yes, brand purpose plays an integral role in this process but it is not the only element that ensures success. (Best reference on this subject is the work of Professor Byron Sharpe outlined in his book How Brands Grow).

2. Maintain a strategic balance

No doubt digital played a major role in our lives during the lockdown – and there will be a net gain in adoption as we transition back.

Evolutions in the media landscape have always been a staple of the sector ever since advertising started as a profession, but these evolutions should not automatically mean investing all marketing dollars in chasing short-term, conversion-based growth spikes.

Empirical evidence demonstrates the power of a balanced approach between long-term brand building and short-term performance-driven. (Refer to the brilliant work of professor Mark Ritson and strategist Les Binet analyzing the UK IPA databank).

3. Habits are hard to break

It is true that consumers have increased the repertoire of channels to connect with brands and buy from them. Our responsibility is to continue to elevate our understanding of consumer journeys with the commitment to ensure these experiences are delightful.

That being said, time and again science has proven how much humans are creatures of habit and how hard-wired our brains are, behaving in a predictably consistent manner.

While digital commerce will bring a certain utility to warrant a change in habits, the shifts won’t be radical. (For more on this topic, refer to the timeless book Thinking Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman or Bill Bernbach’s work on the enduring human traits).

This has been a year like no other. “Getting it right” is not something we can fiddle with. Nor do we have the luxury of trial and error because we’re attempting to solve business problems using speculative intuition.

And to be clear, the headwinds we’re facing are not just because of the advent of Covid.

This crisis came on the heels of a number of factors that were already disrupting the world of marketing the past few years. From the mandate of digital transformation, to the limitations of cross-channel measurement, to ad-fraud and brand safety challenges among others.

While some companies have been steadfast in pushing forward their digital transformation journeys, many others have been dragging their heels and being generally slow and complacent.

When we incorporate business cycles in our future planning as a fact of life, we benefit from marketing science to make the most out of the peaks and troughs.

While this cycle was induced by a virus, it will eventually swing, regardless if it is going to be a V, a U or K-shaped.

What matters is how we ride the wave back to growth. It is important now to continue to embrace a data-driven mindset, favouring empirical evidence over speculation and addressing mission critical questions like: What changes are we doing in our organisations to adapt? At what speed? How are we transforming our business model? What innovations are we embracing and what collaborations are we embarking on?