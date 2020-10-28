Why there is no present like time

As head of innovation and creativity at Disney, Duncan Wardle was instrumental in leading a team that helped Imagineering, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar and Disney Parks to innovate, creating magical new storylines and experiences for consumers around the world.

As founder of iD8 & Innov8, he now brings his extensive Disney experience as an innovative speaker and today (Wednesday), on the opening day of Ithra’s Tanween festival, he is set to share his knowledge with a keynote delivery.

Ahead of his appearance, Arabian Business caught up with Duncan in an exclusive interview to find out the secrets behind his success and how companies can follow in his footsteps.

How do companies create a space where innovation thrives?

The biggest barrier to innovation in any company is considered to be time to think. Or rather, lack thereof. And yet, when asked where we are and what are we doing when we get our best ideas, we all respond – in the shower, jogging, commuting, falling asleep, but no-one ever says “at work!” Simply because we don’t give ourselves time to think at work. And yet the moment you do, you come up with the Big Idea. Why? Because 87 percent of the capacity of your brain is subconscious and 13 percent conscious.

So most days when we are busy and we hear ourselves say “I don’t have time to think!” we only have access to 13 percent of the capacity of our brain. Google, one of the most consistently innovative companies on the planet, has “20 percent time”, where they give their engineers 20 percent of their day to think. We all need to carve out time in our day to think.

How has the coronavirus shaped the culture of taking creative risks?

If necessity is the mother of invention, then creativity is most certainly the father. No-one is going back to ‘business as usual’. We are all going into ‘business as unusual’ and those companies that don’t take risks are gone. I don’t care how big they are. A really great example of risk taking was in the north of Italy during the peak of the pandemic in the spring. A hospital had run out of pumps for its ventilators and put out an appeal for help. A young entrepreneur with a 3D printer asked the hospital to send him the blueprints for the pumps and within 24 hours he had printed over 40 and saved countless lives that day.

How does an ordinary company become an industry leader?

There are many models of innovation companies seeking to innovate. At Disney, we hired IDEO and many other innovation consultants. We created an innovation team. We piloted an accelerator program and conducted hackathons, but none of them achieved our overall goal of embedding a culture of innovation into everyone’s DNA. So, as head of innovation and creativity, I created a Design Thinking Tool that made innovation easier, creativity tangible and the process fun. People ask why I left Disney after 30 years. It is because there is a huge gap in the market. We are all being told we need to innovate, take risks, think different but no one is showing us how! So, I took all my experience from working in Disney, Pixar, LucasFilms, Marvel etc and created a unique Innovation & Creativity toolkit. You can’t change a culture of an organisation by talking about it. You have to give your employees a toolkit that they choose to use every day and that is what I do now for universities like Harvard and Yale and companies like Apple, Coca Cola, the NBA, Facebook etc.

Looking at the Middle East, what excites you the most in terms of the potential for innovation and creativity?

Your youth. I have had the opportunity to work in several Middle Eastern countries in the past three years and the passion your youth have for challenging corporate norms and asking the question Why? is infectious. We all used to be curious. When we were young, we would ask why? why? and why again? And then we got a job and we were told to stop asking why as there is only one right answer! Yet more often than not the insight for innovation comes from the answer to the fourth or fifth why, that your data doesn’t currently get to.

How do festivals like Tanween contribute to a more robust creative industry environment?

The most employable skillsets of the next decade will be the four core human traits that we were all born with but have forgotten how to use: creativity, intuition, curiosity and imagination. Why? Having worked with several artificial intelligence experts in recent months there is one thing they all agree on. We will not be able to program those most human of traits into AI any time soon, so by focusing on innovation and creativity as the Tanween conference does is helping people realise the importance of these skillsets.

Tanween promotes creativity and innovation. How important are these qualities in traditional (non-creative) sectors?

With the level of disruption that technology is bringing to the marketplace, creative problem solving is going to be needed in every industry in order to not only survive but thrive in the 21st century.

What are your top five tips for companies when it comes to employing innovation?

Walk the talk. If the senior leaders don’t allow for some risk taking and accept some failures, you will never succeed. Move from being a product-centric culture more concerned with quarterly results to a consumer-centric culture. Ask yourself, when was the last time you spent a day with your consumer? Diversity – most companies completely fail to understand that diversity is innovation. If someone doesn’t look like you, they don’t think like you and if they don’t think like you, they can help you think different! Focus on purpose – Generation Z cares more about your purpose than your profit. Not only will they not buy your products and services if they don’t believe in what you stand for, they won’t want to work for you and that will be a huge issue for so many traditionally successful companies. Give yourself and your team time to think. In English there is a very common phrase – “There is no time like the present!” I prefer to say, “There is no present like the time!”

Ithra is holding the third edition of Tanween that explores The New Next – Creativity is the Way Forward. It invites the creative community to explore, question and innovate, in order to find different ways forward into a new world, and adapt to the reality of Covid-19. The event will take place from October 28-31, 2020, this year marks the first virtual-physical hybrid edition of the conference.

Duncan Wardle’s session at Tanween:

A Theory of Creativity

October 28, 4pm

https://www.ithra.com/en/programme/2020/theory-creativity/