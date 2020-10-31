Trump’s day of reckoning is here but what comes next?

With the US general election only a few days away, it’s clear that this will be a very different event to 2016, when Trump swept to victory in one of the great political upsets in recent memory. Although we should be wary of polls, there are several factors that have shaped the results we will be seeing by the end of the week.

Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, Trump has disaffected such a large group of Republicans – the Lincoln Project, the 43 Alumni for Biden (made up of former George W Bush staffers), the family and former colleagues of the late John McCain, myself – that it will prove Steve Bannon’s assertion that if you peel away just three to five percent of support from the GOP, it is impossible for them to win an election. I think we are seeing that in action now.

Secondly, he’s never been a popular president. Over the last three and a half years, his approval rating has never been above 50 percent – the first time that has happened to a president over a full term.

Thirdly, and this is related to the point above, he has a terrible record in the job. Since he took office, he has made America sicker, weaker and poorer. The only thing that is keeping him afloat with around 40 percent of the population is the belief, fuelled by media bubbles such as Fox News, that he is the last white man standing against the hordes of latte-drinking liberals, Latinos and Africa-Americans coming over the barricades.

The reality, though, is that Covid19 is rampant in most parts of the US and he has no plan to arrest it. Despite his repeated claims that it will soon go away, we are still averaging 1,000 deaths a day and struggling to reopen the economy. It’s all very reminiscent President Hoover’s insistence, in late 1932, that an economic turnaround was imminent. He was subsequently routed by Franklin Roosevelt.

Of course, Trump knows all this. That’s why he has been undermining the integrity of our democratic institutions, proclaiming the media as “fake” and eroding the credibility of the Supreme Court with the last-ditch appointment of Coney-Barrett to the seat vacated by Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It’s both deeply troubling and highly revealing that Trump will almost certainly resort to the courts to somehow invalidate a count that is going against him.

Minority rule

This, though, is where the Republican Party find themselves. They are now a minority party that has relied on legal rulings, gerrymandering and the electoral college to cling onto power. Since 1992, when Clinton beat George Bush, the Republicans have lost the popular vote in every election apart from 2004 – when George W Bush retained the White House amid the Iraq War and a unified nation following 9/11.

All across the country, we have seen the cynical ways in which they have been trying to bypass the democratic will of the people: state election boards have removed polling places, curtailed mail-in voting and rewritten the rules of submission dates. At a federal level, the White House has slowed down the postal service while the Supreme Court has ruled against counting legitimately cast votes in states such as Wisconsin.

The electoral college was designed by the founding fathers as a bulwark against the tyranny of the majority, but 234 years later, what we have is the tyranny of the minority. The population of North and South Dakota combined is less than that of the island of Manhattan – which is just one borough of one city in New York state. Yet they have four senators to New York’s two. It’s this the Republicans have relied on for the past 20 years – not least Trump, who lost the popular vote by more than three million last time round.

Thankfully, people are seeing through it and standing against it. Voters are waiting in line for 10-12 hours to cast their ballot if they have to, with early voting breaking all records. Even Texas and Georgia, once Republican strongholds, are now in play for the Democrats.

What comes next?

Barring manipulation or widespread fraud, Trump is going to lose the election, the Republicans will lose more seats in the House of Representatives and likely lose control of the Senate, too.

But that will still leave a large disaffected group of angry people who have been taught to distrust the very institutions that are telling them Trump – and their ideology – has been defeated. Trump has narrowed the Republican platform to the party of the disgruntled white male, inspiring a downward trajectory of trust in the country’s democratic systems.

After the election, I think Trump will happily retreat to the sidelines again, becoming a beacon for increasingly estranged and deranged right-wing voices – and dragging the party further to the right on whatever media platform will have him. And that’s where there might be problems after the election. The inauguration of Joe Biden might lead to some momentary relief, but it still leaves country divided and mistrustful of everything we have built over the last two centuries. How are we going to get these people back into the system? What will be their next move?

Biden’s main priority and perhaps biggest achievement will be to become their president as well.

Anthony Scaramucci is founder and partner in Skybridge Capital