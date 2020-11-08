What local coronavirus advertising taught the world

“The Chinese use two brush strokes to write the word ‘crisis’,” observed John F Kennedy. “One brush stroke stands for danger; the other for opportunity.”

If you’re in retail, your second brush stroke has been e-commerce. According to Red Seer Consultancy, e-grocery sales are set to double in the UAE and KSA by the end of the year.

As for the first, danger, look no further than retail’s close cousin, advertising. Media and marketing consultants WARC predict a decline in value of global advertising in 2020 of 8.1 percent compared to growth forecast at 7.1 percent – which equates to a drop of around $96.4 billion.

Yet how did the sector that prides itself on having its finger on the pulse react to Covid, the single most significant economic event in a decade? Everything you hated about Adland – its clichés and triviality – flashed up in neon lights over the last six months. Everything you loved about it, the potential to lift the human spirit, even to change behaviour for the better, also stood triumphant, particularly in the Middle East.

Think back to the start of social distancing. Remember the initial reaction of the big brands? McDonald’s split its golden arches in two. Coca-Cola spaced out its name on Times Square’s biggest billboard. By pulling their logos apart, they thought they were being clever. The public didn’t, not in the face of the biggest health emergency in living memory.

Wave Two offered up the feel-good films telling us that Brand X has been around for decades caring for you and your family… never more so than in these uncertain times… that one day we will all be united together… because we are always here for you. Sure.

It was a formula. Throw in some soft piano music, a few shots of a hugging family and exhausted frontline workers. Job done.

Only it was far from done. It was “care-washing”; the kind of lazy thinking that leads strategists like Scott Galloway, professor at NYU’s Stern School, to say recently that “no self-respecting exec has listened to anything an ad agency has had to say for the best part of 15 years”.

Credibility in Covid

Maybe that’s due to change. Recent research by Edelman’s Trust Barometer indicates that 65 percent of consumers will be influenced to purchase by how brands react to Covid-19. But what kind of response are they looking for?

Look no further than this region where many local brands and agencies showed the world a better side of advertising.

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) realised weeks into the crisis that some of the people worst affected economically were small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). With the Open Mic programme, it did something practical. The region’s largest bank handed over its social media platforms to its small enterprise customers to promote themselves. Over three million impressions later, a lot of these businesses found a way to survive and even grow.

McDonald’s attempted to address the pandemic with a “socially distanced” logo

The team at Kiri cream cheese knew that many care workers would not be able to spend Iftar with their families during Ramadan. They also recognised that their customers wanted to express gratitude to those putting their lives on the line. The #BetterWhenShared campaign took the personalised thanks from Kiri followers on social media and printed them onto boxed Iftar dinners. Five million got involved during the Holy Month and thousands of meals were distributed around hospitals.

This is the unsung heroics from a different kind of advertising – one that connects emotionally with the public, that reflects a better version of ourselves, that also happens to be helpful.

As network ad agency bosses go about cutting around 20 percent of their headcount as a result of Covid, they would do well to reflect on a third brushstroke to add to the Chinese for “crisis”. The sign that means empathy.

Mark Fiddes, Consulting Creative Director.