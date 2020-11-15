The fight to rid advertising of gender stereotypes matters to us all

I was overjoyed to read the news about the establishment of a local, UAE-based chapter for the Unstereotype Alliance. This is a project that I and others at the Advertising Business Group, an association of leading advertisers, had worked on with UN Women and the UAE government for a number of years.

The news may have passed some by. Why would the Unstereotype Alliance, an organisation that brings together the world’s leading advertisers with the stated goal of ending harmful gender stereotypes in advertising, matter to the general public? It’s a good question to ask, and if you want to see the answer then turn on your television or scroll on your phone and watch just a handful of the ads. What do you see?

For me, far too much of the region’s advertising is socially out of date. The wife is always at home, waiting for her husband to arrive, whilst she takes care of the chores and the children. The father is in the office and arrives just in time for dinner to be served. These scenes aren’t unique to the region’s advertising, but they do perpetuate ideas that are increasingly unrelated to how many live our lives.

Why advertising matters

Advertising matters because it shapes how we understand the world around us, and the role that we play within it. Advertising both reflects and shapes our culture. And much of the industry’s thinking hasn’t changed for decades. Rather than being a force for good, that espouses the potential for change, advertising can reinforce a whole raft of stereotypes around gender, culture, race and other issues.

To quote someone who knows much more about the industry than me, Guy Parker, chief executive of the Advertising Standards Authority, offered this insight: “Our evidence shows how harmful gender stereotypes in ads can contribute to inequality in society, with costs for all of us. Put simply, we found that some portrayals in ads can, over time, play a part in limiting people’s potential.

“It’s in the interests of women and men, our economy and society that advertisers steer clear of these outdated portrayals.”

And it’s not only Gary and me who feel this way. The Advertising Business Group partnered with Zayed University to understand how young nationals in the country felt about the advertising they were subjected to.

Eighty-five percent of those polled believe that brands should depict women and men positively (on a side note, what I found fascinating was there was a desire to see women in ‘non-traditional’ roles such as engineers, but not to see men in roles traditionally ascribed to women).

The founding members of the Unstereotype Alliance’s UAE chapter have committed themselves to ensuring that their advertising empowers people, rather than pigeonholes them into outdated roles. And it’s not just about what is in front of the camera. The group will look to push members to tackle bias within their own organisations, through supporting gender balance in leadership and creative roles, promoting training to tackle unconscious bias, and measuring change annually.

Work in progress

Already, we’re seeing more creative work that seeks to challenge gender norms. The winner of the Dubai Lynx’s Glass award for change went to a homegrown brand, Saudi Telecom, for its Akhou Nora campaign which told then story of one of the kingdom’s female founders.

This is just one example of how the advertising industry and brands can lead the way in displaying images of men and women that are bold and inspiring. When we are at our best, our adverts spark debate and can be a catalyst for positive change.

Advertisers and agencies have a responsibility to fight stereotypes and promote positive change.

If advertising is a mirror for society and its beliefs, it’s failing. There is much to do to make advertising truly reflective of society. There are still too many adverts which do not show the modern world as it is – let alone as it should be.

Advertisers and agencies have a responsibility to fight stereotypes and promote positive change. I want to see creativity that inspires my daughter about what she can do, rather than pre-defines her with a label.

I hope that brands will join me in not only welcoming the Unstereotype Alliance to the region and the work undertaken by the Advertising Business Group, I want advertising executives to join in and be a part of the change.

Let’s make the region’s advertising better; let’s unstereotype advertising.

Alex Malouf, communications professional and the only Chartered Communicator, Chartered Marketer, and Senior Communication Management Professional in the Middle East