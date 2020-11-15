Flex work: when weighing the positives, we need to be mindful of the negatives

Of the many developments that 2020 brought about, nothing gave the global workforce more satisfaction than the idea of working remotely. What started off as working from home, slowly transitioned to a flexible working arrangement as more companies warmed-up to the idea that remote work does not necessarily lead to decreased productivity – as long as the right technology and support systems are in place.

And there were plenty of reasons for people to rejoice. The stress and cost that comes with commuting – come sun or rain, and having to make decisions on minutiae like wardrobe and meal prep, or having to accept a daily routine for wake-up time regardless of mood or physical well-being, are all important factors in embracing remote work.

Of course, the whole notion of remote work is not new. Software companies have been touting their next generation collaboration and productivity tools for a decade now. And there’s quite a number of companies who have taken the plunge and embraced flexible arrangements.

In certain industries, where the war for talent has intensified, companies offered flexible work schedules as a way to standout – but until 2019, these companies were the exception. By and large, the majority of industries and companies around the globe continued to be wed to the working-from-office model, while others were evaluating medium-term plans to embrace some form of flexibility in work arrangements.

The forced adoption of remote work, instigated by lockdowns, took out the fear factor. Any doubts about loss in productivity has been expelled. As restrictions on office capacity and mobility continue to be implemented at various levels across the globe, companies have extended the lease of life on remote work. While this change has been good to some, this subject seems to be polarizing, with people standing on opposite ends between flex work and attending the office.

Before taking a principled position on the matter, it merits that we take a holistic view on this important subject and review the factors that will shape its evolution over the next few years. Specifically, let’s look into the set of motivators and detractors from the business and the talent stand point.

1. The “Business planning/budgetary” lens

Save for a limited number of companies and industries, businesses have had to accept a painful toll to their financial well-being this year. In adjusting to the changing levels of consumer demand, companies responded with short-term measures with regards to workforce planning ranging from reductions in salaries, to reduction in work order and in more extreme cases resorting to redundancies.

As lockdowns and mobility restrictions persist, and remote working continues as a consequence, companies have already started to evaluate other measures that are longer term in nature. For example:

– The purpose and utility of centralised HQ offices in high attraction cities, where the cost of operating is typically higher, will be reassessed with a view to extract savings. This will obviously have a major impact on commercial real estate, as well as all the complementary services that are dependent on the office culture. My intuition is that in some cities, HQ offices will be transformed from the typical work spaces to minimalistic, agile meeting and experience spaces.

– Companies will seek lower cost centres, whether onshore (within country) or offshore (elsewhere around the globe) to place talent, especially in tech-dependent roles that are easily administered remotely. Assuming all else being equal, companies will seek to adjust job offers to the benchmark of the operating cost in these locations. Key to note here that some countries have already been in the off-shoring space for many years and have the necessary infrastructure to gain first-mover advantage (eg. India, Philippines, Pakistan, Poland, Finland and many more…)

These transitions will either be accelerated or reversed depending on the actions taken by governments to attract best-in-class talent and provide operating experiences that would encourage companies to set up shop. In this respect, the actions taken by the UAE government to reform the Personal and Civil codes, and the Dubai government decision to offer remote work visas, are crucial steps to reinforce the position of the country on the global workforce mobility map.

2. The “Talent mobility” lens

In the current business climate, the pendulum is swinging in favour of employers. When the traditional work norms (spatial/temporal) are breached, employers are no longer restricted by geographic barriers and can accordingly tap talent pools from around the globe with the flexibility and convenience of placing those hired anywhere.

This will mean heightened competitiveness for vacant roles. It will also mean a greater emphasis on top talent wherever they are. If the observation that post-Covid more people are opting to be closer to family holds true, then we’re about to witness two colliding trends: firstly, a reverse emigration of sorts with people opting to work remotely from close to their roots; and, secondly, the emergence of super centres for certain skills and specialisms, making them the first port-of-call for open roles in those areas.

Whichever side of the track we sit on, there hasn’t been a better time for one to explore career pivots, upskill, continue education, and/or get industry certified to secure a place in the future of hiring and work.

3. The “Organisational culture” lens

When the majority of a company’s talent are dispersed across the four corners of the world and connected remotely, the process of value exchange could easily drift to an elevated focus on professional achievements. The impact of remote work on an organisation’s culture will require years of observation before experts can resolve the best ways for companies to reinvent themselves in a virtually connected world.

The impact of remote work on an organisation’s culture will require years of observation

For the time being, professionals in the People and Talent management functions will be the rock stars of this transformative experiment. To protect company culture and continue to retain and attract top talent, I can imagine the following areas will consume the most of their efforts:

i. Communicate, then communicate and then communicate some more. There isn’t a more powerful tool to connect, show empathy and provide updates on the business. Then subsequently develop a robust approach to employee engagement, both physically and virtually, to drive a sense of community, workplace inclusion and camaraderie.

ii. While the single-minded pursuit of top talent is a legitimate undertaking, instilling discipline and developing a distributed model of decision-making in the hiring process to avoid placement bias, will be of paramount importance.

iii. Offering employees access to the best video conferencing app or the smartest collaboration tool does not equate to organisational readiness for remote work. Success will be predicated on developing a comprehensive productivity measurement framework, structuring business processes in ways that empower employees to find their ways of working while holding them accountable to delivering against set objectives and critical results.

iv. Operating in a hybrid work model might unconsciously favour those working from the office. The nature of human interactions and the power of social bonding might inadvertently shape preferences when companies are making choices about promotions and career growth. In a post-Covid world, “social distancing” might become an unconscious bias that we should consciously strive to avoid.

v. As companies plan people development programmes for the coming years, I suspect subjects like mental health and wellness programmes will become mainstays. I also believe our People and Talent leaders will become the equivalent of frontline workers, keeping a pulse on mental health and providing access to support in a timely manner.

vi. Finally, operating virtually provides serial discriminators with the power to mask their biases under the guise of technology and distancing. Organisations will have to work diligently to implement protocols, and develop a set of checks and balances that protects against the heightened risk of discrimination especially in areas like gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation bias.

Change is good and every change can be a strong catalyst for innovation. But change can be messy and can be unfair if left to its own volition. Instead it should be harnessed to ensure an orderly evolution, otherwise its raw power might chart a radical course into the future.

Reinventing and transforming the office concept is a worthy cause. However, the complexities involved puts the responsibility on us to develop comprehensive change-management programs, assigning Talent management professionals to lead this process, while the leadership provides sponsorship to ensure its success.

Shadi Kandil, CEO of MEDIABRANDS, Middle East, North Africa and Turkey