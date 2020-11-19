Why coronavirus hasn’t killed the superjumbo

Has Covid killed the superjumbo? It depends who you ask. But in a nutshell – no, it has not.

When international borders closed in March and air travel demand collapsed the airline industry was plunged into a massive overcapacity crisis and A380 operators in particular found themselves in a sticky situation. With each superjumbo carrying a $445 million price tag, the cost of not flying even a single A380 weighs heavily on any airline. But having an entire fleet grounded is a significant cash drain.

So it came as no surprise earlier this year when airlines around the world began announcing – in droves – the early retirement of their four-engine widebody jets. First came the Boeing 747 retirements, then the A380s.

After weeks of groundings, the likes of Qantas, British Airways and Air France began banishing their double-decker jets to the deserts of Australia and disused airfields of France. Even here in the Gulf – an A380 stronghold – the superjumbo’s future was cast into doubt as airlines desperately tried to control their costs.

Too large to fill and too expensive to run, the aircraft does not have a place in the future fleets of some carriers. Even before the crisis, few airlines could operate the aircraft profitably. For some airlines therefore, Covid did indeed sound the death knell for Airbus’ A380. But if we are to discuss the A380’s future we have to look at its largest operator – Emirates Airline.

With 115 superjumbos, and more still to come, Emirates has far more A380s than any other carrier. While the airline has begun the process of restructuring its fleet to include more efficient widebodies, the first deliveries of 787-9s and A350s will not begin until 2023 and so the A380 will have to remain a key part of Emirates’ operations for the time being.

Sir Tim Clark, Emirates’ president, has always been a firm believer in the A380’s capabilities. He told me recently that the aircraft will remain hugely popular with the travelling public after the pandemic and that the A380 may in fact “do particularly well” for Emirates after being retired by its rivals. He confirmed that the airline is going ahead with its delivery schedule for 2020 with two more superjumbos arriving in Dubai before the year is out. Sir Tim is adamant that Emirates is “a long way” from retiring the A380.

What is more, there is data to suggest that Sir Tim’s forecast is realistic. In the long term, global passenger traffic growth is forecast to grow. In the Middle East, traffic growth will increase slightly above the global average at 4.3% per year, according to Boeing’s 2020 Commercial Market Outlook, which takes Covid-19 into account. In fact, the Middle East will need 1,280 new widebody passenger aircraft by 2039, Boeing claims, which suggests the A380 still has a place for airlines that can operate it profitably (namely, Emirates).

In the short term too, Emirates has already begun ramping up its A380 deployments in response to rapidly increasing demand on key routes. A recent air travel corridor deal between the UK and UAE has caused bookings to surge, prompting the airline to increase capacity to London Heathrow and Manchester. The UK could remain a key market for the superjumbo in the future too.

While jets like 787s and A350s hold a distinct cost advantage over A380s, especially on thinner routes, there are certain destinations where the jet simply comes into its own. For example, with airport take-off and landing slots at London Heathrow only becoming harder to come by as air traffic increases, the massive A380 will remain a viable option for hauling as many passengers as possible in and out of some of the world’s busiest hubs.

While we will likely see far fewer A380s gracing our skies in the coming years, I think it’s safe to say we will still see them rumble in and out of Dubai International, and perhaps some other key hubs, for some time at least.

Exactly how long for, it is difficult to say. For one or two airlines in the world, the superjumbo will continue to form an important part of operational fleets, potentially for the next decade, until time overtakes it and the jet is eventually phased out in favour of cleaner planes.