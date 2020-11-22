Five questions all CEOs need to ask themselves to stay grounded through the rest of 2020

Leadership is an honour that bears responsibility not understood until you're in it. While you are always thinking about how to best serve, who is leading and supporting you? 2020 has been an important and personally challenging time – for CEOs within their business, families, and in their relationship with themselves.

It's common to lose sight of all the moving pieces, or only become aware of them when there's a fire to put out. The pressure is on.

So, how can you regroup, gain perspective, and acknowledge how much you’ve accomplished? Break out a piece of paper and a pen.

Journaling helps put those moving pieces into perspective. Five minutes a day gives you the space to meditate on them and take new, clarified action.

Research in the Journal of Experimental Psychology shares journaling, “reduces intrusive thoughts and improves working memory. These improvements, may free up our cognitive resources for other mental activities, including our ability to cope more effectively with stress”. (Siri, Carpenter 2001)

When you’re under pressure, journaling can help you:

Observe strong, negative emotions safely

Recognise patterns – habits that cause you regular stress or you didn’t realise you had

Release the analytical, left-brain tension inside and allow room for new ideas

Recognise the good things you have in your life

Plan + strategise for the future

Ready to take on the leadership secret industry titans have been using for centuries?

Here are 5 journaling prompts you can use to get grounded for the rest of the year:

How have we taken care of our existing priorities to the best of our abilities? How have we put effort into exploring new opportunities in the current climate? Did we consult each other enough as team members about the future and what it holds for us? Did I take enough time to take care of my health (sleep, proper diet, exercise?) If I said no to any of the above questions: What is the smallest step possible I can take to improve that tomorrow?

But you don’t have to do it all alone. Remember the mentors, colleagues, committee members, or even leaders no longer with us who hold wisdom and experience.

As a bonus prompt, ask yourself: What can I learn from those before me based on what I’m going through? Who can I reach out to for support?

When you're used to efficiency and results, taking this kind of time for reflection might feel counter-productive at first. But the result we’re looking for here is less stress, clarity, and space for creativity.

Don't have time?

Taking a 10-minute walk and contemplate these questions or record a voice memo instead.

Remember, there are likely to have been both wins and losses this year. Don’t keep as many mental tabs open as you do on your browser. Clear the space by getting your thoughts out on paper, and see what clarity and relief comes to you.