Brainstorming: How to do it better (if you have to do it at all)

If you’ve ever had to sit in a grey room emblazoned with Post-It notes for six hours, you’ll probably agree. Most brainstorms suck.

Yet with 34 percent more global brands planning to bring creative projects in-house this year, according to a recent WARC survey, you may need to stock up on your Sharpies. Brainstorms are to innovation what committees are to enterprise; the worst kind of “groupthink” with a deceptively long tail. Remember the Harpic “Ready Brush” with aerosol toilet cleaning power? Thought not. I lived that one for years.

Ogilvy founder David Ogilvy called it out half a century ago. “Brainstorming sessions,” he said, “are the delight of sterile loafers who would rather fritter away their day in meetings than shut their doors and get down to work.”

Maybe he was just being kind. Back then, it was all the rage thanks to Professor Brainstorm himself, Hans Eysenck. We’ve all read the book. We’ve all worn the funny hats.

A strategy colleague enters these encounters into her diary as “Head Hurricanes” or “Mind Monsoons”, then schedules family holidays to avoid them. I’ve never seen a football match played by sumo wrestlers but, to creative professionals, that’s how brainstorms often look.

Think of it as Heisenberg’s “Uncertainty Principle” in quantum mechanics applied to innovation. The more you fix your objectives, the more the outputs will randomise multiplied by a) the number of people in the room and b) time/distance from the nearest snack break.

Can we brainstorm better?

On the assumption that brainstorms are an increasingly unavoidable fact of corporate life, here are my top ten essentials for subverting disaster.

Brief in advance: Ensure every participant has the background materials before the meeting so you don’t waste time on the basics.

Define outcomes: As attendees confirm, ask what they personally want to see as an outcome. This gives a clear focus to their commitment.

Invite questions: Do this in advance for you to clear up misunderstandings before the discussion starts. It’s not a debating society about what we really mean by Generation X or greenwashing.

Find a moderator: Identify someone who can keep the flow of ideas going by linking together disparate streams of thought. This has to be someone who prefers the sound of other voices to their own. (Good luck with that one.)

Set some guidelines: Stimulate the meeting at the start with examples of the kind of idea you are looking for to ensure the right ambition and tone.

Avoid bean bags and comfortable chairs: They only encourage manspreading and sprawled out thinking. Most of my favourite idea sessions happened standing up.

Set a strict time limit: Even marathon “ideators” start falling over after 90 minutes – like football. So split the match into two halves. Allow folk to pace themselves.

Set talking limits: If you know you’re hosting an egotist who just won’t stop talking, invoke elevator pitch rules. One-minute max. Also threaten exile to anyone who uses the words “no” or “yes but” (which amounts to the same thing).

Leave wrap-up time: Set aside 15 minutes at the end to summarise and gain agreements on the outputs. Accept that last-minute rush of productivity. It’s human nature.

Assign tasks: Allocate clear responsibilities for development and ensure they report back no later than one working week. This shows your meeting counted and the next one you run will count even more.

Reminder, though: this is emergency protocol only. Inspiration rarely comes from a Costa-fuelled sugar rush in a soft furnishing zone. Where possible, bring in some experts who come up with turnaround thinking every day for a living… unless you are the kind of person who prefers to get their teeth fixed by a car mechanic.

Mark Fiddes, Consulting Creative Director.