Is the apocalypse only a decade away, and can we avoid it?

For the past 75 years the minute hand of Doomsday Clock, the universally-recognised measure of how close we are from wiping ourselves from the face of the planet, has hovered perilously close to midnight, which in essence is the apocalypse.

Currently the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which created the Doomsday Clock, has the world at 100 seconds from the fateful hour, the closest we’ve ever been. While this is a figurative illustration of humanity’s peril, one global expert has warned that in the real world we have a decade before it’s too late to avoid our fate and the clock striking 12.

Blair Sheppard, the global leader for strategy and leadership at PwC, and his team have written Tens Years to Midnight, after they uncovered four urgent global crises, from extreme inequality to an inhospitable planet.

In the first of a series of articles on Arabian Business, the author unpacks how globalisation is driving people apart, how GDP and tax is no longer working, and how human existence itself is threatened.

AB: First off Ten Years to Midnight. Where did you get the title of the book from?

We didn’t really want to write that title, the book forced us to write it. What we discovered is that when we unpack the crises that are at the heart of the book, every one of them has the same pattern, which is there’s something going on that’s systemic, it’s got a lot of components that are causing it, therefore, it’s hard to change.

Blair Sheppard and his team have written Tens Years to Midnight

It’s bad this year, it’s worse next year, and about a decade from now, it goes really, really dark unless we do something about it. And so the challenge is that in the four crises, each of them is really hard to change. And we have a decade to change them. So it’s a pretty serious set of questions.

You in the book, and your team, came up with the adage, ADAPT, could you just unpack what ADAPT actually means?

We started this by trying to find out what people are worried about. And so we did interviews in about 60 countries in government and the private sector and civil society. We talked in coffee shops and to taxi drivers, and tried to get people who were just trying to live a regular life.

And what we discovered was the same five worries were pervasive around the world at all levels, from government to corporate boards to the dinner table. That never happens, to get that consistency unless you have something like a pandemic like we just had.

We said let’s figure out what that is and we dug a little deeper and ADAPT simply summarises those five worries. So, it is Asymmetry, meaning disparity across regions, across individuals, and across generations and wealth.

Disruption is the unintended consequences of technology on society in our lives.

P is for polarisation, the fracturing of the global accord and polarisation within society, people at each other’s throats and at odds with one another.

T stands for trust, it’s probably better thought of as distrust, distrust in institutions and leaders.

And, the middle A in ADAPT is for age, some parts of the world are getting much, much older, and putting pressure on the system and nearing retirement. In others, they’re very young, but entering the workforce and putting massive pressure on the system to solve education and create work. And so it’s just a simple acronym to remember those five words that the world has.

AB: So you weren’t looking to write this very stark book?

No, PwC doesn’t use the word crisis happily, we’re a conservative, quite reticent organisation. And I’m one of the world’s biggest optimists personally so I don’t write a book that says 10 years to midnight happily.

We were simply trying to find information to adapt our strategy, it was an internal effort to see what to do as PwC to be more resilient and forward looking. And then we saw it and said, ‘No, this is big. We have to start writing about this and talking about it’.

AB: You talk about ‘massive and fast’, two areas that we have to address more quickly than any other, just unpack for us.

There are two that can’t wait. So climate [change], take the forest fires in South East Asia, Australia, California, Brazil. They were bad last year, worse this year, they’ll get worse next year, eventually the fires will be bad enough that the ecosystem can’t reply.

The massive forest fires in Australia on November 2, 2019

If you pair that with the coral in the South China Sea and Indonesia and Australia, they’re dying at an accelerated rate. Within a decade we will have lost much of the world’s lungs.

The problem is, at the same time in Canada and Russia, their northern hemisphere is much hotter for much longer and the peat moss is thawing. Turns out the tundra will release massive amounts of methane into the atmosphere.

So here’s the issue, we’re losing the lungs, the earth’s capacity to pull CO2 equivalents out of the atmosphere, at a time when we’re putting a way more efficient gas into the atmosphere. If we do not solve this problem in the next 10 years, it will be virtually impossible to solve.

We’re talking about human existence here. We have to get really massive really fast, because it’s everywhere in the world. And it’s everything we do, it’s how we grow, it’s how we farm and how we process food. It is how we transport, it’s our energy system, it’s our manufacturing system, it’s our building system.

We have to change the whole way in which we manage our industrial system and our lifestyle. So massive and fast.

Then the other one is AI and concentration of wealth due to technology, and the loss of work that’s going to come from some of the other circumstances. We think that the only answer to that is massive growth in small business all over the world. In India they need 10 million successful new businesses in a decade, that’s an astronomically large number.

You say in the book that shareholder value and profit has accelerated on one line, but social benefit has accelerated on a much slower line, and a lot of people are being left behind?

We have two simple measures, GDP and shareholder value. And as presently measured, they don’t serve us well. If you think about globalisation and technology and put them together, what happened with the two of those working in tandem is we concentrated wealth massively.

A simple way to think about that is two phenomenon that in a transparent world, where you have global movement of money or labour, small differences matter. And when you take network effects and scale and scope effects, it builds it. So for example, Apple traded at the FTSE 100 plus $500 billion, two weeks ago, that’s massive concentration.

Globalisation is driving people apart, according to Sheppard

We didn’t see it and the reason we didn’t see it is that because we were looking at GDP, we said the economy is doing great. So the US economy is doing great, UK economy was doing great, Chinese economy is doing great, but we missed the fact that wealth was concentrating in few places, and everyone else was being left behind.

For a while it looked like globalisation was working really well for everybody but that’s now created the big pockets of polarisation?

There were two major phenomena that we were trying to fix over the last 70 years. One of them is the massive disruption of the Second World War. What we needed was economic growth, that’s all we needed, who cared about how inclusive it was, whether companies had sophisticated measures of value, generate profit, generate growth.

And then we included India and China and other economies into the global economy and they’re what we’re trying to bring people out of poverty. So sure, maybe you hurt the middle class in the Midlands of England but we brought two billion people out of poverty, the trade-off is pretty straight forward.

The problem is that as you become successful you have a different issue now, which is in the process of adding technology to globalisation we concentrated wealth. And so we essentially began to erode the middle class.

Now, here’s the problem, as you erode the middle class, essentially, the economy eventually eats its tail, because you have no customer. And even for the wealthy person it becomes your problem, because you have no one to sell to, except yourself.

I would never go back and change what we did for 70 years but we now have a new class of problem and they’re just as dangerous. It turns out two of them, I think are existential and so they’re more urgent, I think, than even after the Second World War. We need a new answer for new world basically.

Can we talk about how tax systems need to be re-looked at because nobody likes paying taxes, even though they are one of the two certainties in life?

We need taxes because we need government to do what government has to do for us. And so we can’t avoid the need to create fiscal capability in our governments. The challenge is that our tax system was based on a world where we had an income-based middle class driven society, we now have essentially a wealth-based, increasingly disparate society.

Think about it for a minute, if you imagine just for fun, you were worth $10 billion. So if you had that, how much of that do you think would translate into income in any one year? A small fraction because you can’t spend it so you’re going to keep it as wealth. Therefore, you’re not going to capture the wealth in an income tax.

Imagine how much of that could you spend. If you’re really silly, you could blow it, but the average billionaire didn’t become a billionaire by knowing how to throw it away. They actually got there by knowing how to save their pennies. And, they’re not going to spend the same amount of their wealth on a house as the average person does.

The average person is spending huge amounts of their income on their house, usually two to three times their income, so we are disproportionately harming the working person who has a moderate income. It was a good system for the 20th century, we’re in the 21st century and we need a new system.

What percentage of the book is a stark warning, and what percentage of the book is it a message of hope?

I’ve been describing it as a play to people lately, which is the first act sets up a really terrible problem. And the second act hopefully reconciles it. The first act is actually a horror story. I mean, it really is, a very scary circumstance. But we can do something about it.

The thing I want to highlight is the reason for 10 years. If we start working on it, now we have time, every year we wait, it gets that much harder to solve.

You describe yourself as one of the world’s biggest optimists. How do you collate all this terrifying information and yet sleep at night?

I have faith in humanity when we recognise the problem. We get in trouble when we deny, when we put our heads in the sand and be an ostrich. The issue for me is if it got too far, it’s really hard to come back.

And so to me, if I’m an optimist, I’ve got to get the story out so that people see it we do something about it. You’re already seeing motion on all the crises in a way that’s positive. The worry for me is we’re in a race and I’m afraid we might lose the race. So we’re trying to accelerate the speed at which we do these things.

The world we have, if we address these crises, is unbelievably spectacular. It really is kind of a fork in the road, it goes really, really dark. Or it goes really, really light. And it depends on what we choose to do over the next 10 years.

