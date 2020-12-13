Employees and social media: inbuilt pitfall or limitless possibility?

A story from the US back in November shocked me. It wasn’t about the elections, thank goodness, but rather about an employee of a paint brand who’d been fired after using social media “inappropriately”.

Tony Piloseno had built up a following of over 1.2 million accounts on TikTok with his forte for mixing paint. Apparently, his then employer didn’t like that he was doing this on company time whilst using their paints – which he’d paid for – and let him go on the basis of “gross misconduct”.

I shouldn’t have been shocked, really. I know many companies in the Middle East that force their employees to not just refrain from using social media during work hours, but have actually insisted on their employees deleting their social media accounts for fear of what they may say online.

This thinking has always puzzled me for two reasons: the first is people will always talk, and no organisation can stop their employees from sharing their experiences, both good and bad, verbally. Plus, it’s easier than ever for people to leave anonymous feedback online – and I do wonder how many HR people in the region review what employees say about their organisations on sites such as Glassdoor.

Secondly, and even more importantly, your employees ought to be your best brand ambassadors. Their views and feelings are the living embodiment of everything that is positive and negative about the organisation. They’ll speak up with enthusiasm when they’re proud of what the organisation is doing, and they’ll increasingly share their views on organisational issues that concern them. And the younger your workforce, the more likely they’ll be speaking about what is going on within your four walls, on open, indexed sites such as Twitter and LinkedIn or on apps such as TikTok.

Let the people talk

To me, there’s nothing better and more influential than an employee who is online and who is openly showing their pride in their company because they believe in the company’s vision and actions. They’re brand ambassadors and advocates, who are able to use their passion to influence others, be they potential employees, partners or customers. The better the organisation in terms of its policies and actions, employee engagement and care, the more likely you’re going to see employees talking positively about their employers.

Simply by listening to employees online, I can see how well an organisation performs in terms of how it treats its workforce, how ethically it does business, and how much it supports societal development. I’ll be able to make a judgement call on whether I’d like to work for that organisation from hearing authentic employee sentiment online; this will sway me and countless others much more than a pretty press release, or an executive’s speech filled full of superlatives.

I do hope that more managers in the region grasp this reality, and let their employees voice their views online without fear of retribution. Tony Piloseno has found one such person at his new employer.

When asked why he’d hired Tony, Florida Paints co-founder Don Strube said that, “the hard part about paint is finding people who see paint as exciting – and Tony does. Colour is what makes the world look great, and Tony was making paint amazing.”

Alex Malouf, communications professional and the only Chartered Communicator, Chartered Marketer, and Senior Communication Management Professional in the Middle East.