Deal or no deal: why Brexit could be a hopeful moment for the world

Will they or won’t they? The long-running soap opera of the UK’s Brexit vote is hotting up as negotiators either side of the argument try to reach a trade deal before the nation leaves the European Union on December 31.

Like any good soap, the romance between the parties has been on, then off, then maybe on again, as the referendum vote that keeps on giving continues to play out. Throw in a game show catchphrase and you’ve a ratings winner as watchers hold their breath (behind a mask) on whether there is an agreement, or if the UK leaves the EU with the dreaded ‘no deal’.

For Prime Minister Boris Johnson it’s a tight rope walk between the ultra Brexiteers in his own Conservative party, the UK’s ferocious media and, not least, the 16.1 million voters who cast their ballot to stay in the union (48 percent).

Deal or no deal, the embattled PM may take some qualified solace from the thoughts of Blair Sheppard, PwC’s global head of strategy and leadership, in his new book Ten Years to Midnight, which unpacks four majors crises in the world. In it he warns that the world has a decade to avert a ruinous fate as polarisation, climate change and economic collapse combine.

Describing Brexit as an act of creative destruction, he tells Arabian Business, in the second part of a wide-ranging interview, that the exit of the UK could either be a ‘massive opportunity’ or a horror story for the nation. And if done right, it could show the world how to navigate away from the precipice.

You talk in the book about Brexit being actually potentially quite a hopeful moment. Tell us why?

Part of the idea was that if we could write a positive story for the UK then you can write a positive story for anyone, right? That was part of the goal because everyone’s saying that they’re [the UK] really in trouble.

So part of our argument, basically, is that we think every country needs to step back and take a look at the crises we’re describing [in the book] and what it means for them, and then create a positive strategy for how to move forward.

What does that look like for someone like the UK? By leaving the EU one thing they’ve done is they’ve left one of the major competitors in the world, the US, EU and China are the ones fighting with each other.

They’re now essentially more neutral. They’re big enough to matter. They have a world class education system, they still have pluralism, a really strong, pluralistic society. If you look at it, it feels kind of chaotic, but actually it’s a really well run country. It’s safe, and it’s welcoming.

So when you look at that, you say, okay, how can I make that into an asset? Well, the US isn’t taking on the same number of people it was before in terms of immigrants, and Silicon Valley was essentially an immigrant led model.

What if the UK says let’s get the best and the brightest around the world had them come to our university system. We have some of them stay, have some of them go home, so we’ve built connectivity between other nations as markets or places to do work but a lot of the IQ stays in the UK. What if we actually become the place where the world meets because in a fractured world you have got to meet somewhere?

And so it becomes one of the innovation engines and one of the meeting and banking places for the world. Essentially, it does at scale what Singapore did 30 years ago. I think that’s completely feasible for the UK right now.

Can the UK can get out of its own way, in terms of the polarisation that’s there right now, and the polarisation around Brexit?

That’s the question for every country in the world in a sense. This is where people say, ‘Blair, is this a horror story? Is that a book of hope?’ So the answer is, if the UK doesn’t get out of its own way it’s a horror story. If it does get out of its own way, it’s an incredibly interesting opportunity, a massive opportunity.

And I think this is where we can’t point to one person say it’s your job, Boris Johnson. It’s where everyone in the UK, who has some kind of responsibility, steps up and say, I’m going to make this a great place. Let’s agree on what we’re trying to do and let’s go make it happen.

We need to do that in every province, every state, every city and every country in the world. And we can’t say it’s his or her fault, because it’s our fault. We all have to step up.