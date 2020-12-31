How the GCC’s leading banks can use inclusion to advance their businesses

The comprehensive involvement of people of different genders, backgrounds, with different capabilities and characteristics does not only signify the removal of existing barriers to equality, but is also an effective business model that helps businesses expand their network of clients and increase respect in society.

This global trend has already reached the GCC states as well, and resulted in a number of government-backed and private initiatives aimed at promoting female leadership, creating job opportunities for people with disabilities, and reducing discrimination of multinational expatriate workers.

Diversity and inclusion are perceived by many as a social function of any business, though their impact on the business performance has been confirmed by numerous studies.

In 2019, the The Wall Street Journal analysts conducted a research, which found that companies with a high level of employee diversity tend to perform better than homogeneous companies.

In particular, shares of 20 S&P 500 companies with high diversity had an average annual total return of 10 percent over a five-year period, compared to 4.2 percent for the 20 lowest performers.

The companies themselves note that teams with diverse backgrounds are more likely to bring in fresh ideas and innovative products than teams with homogeneous backgrounds. In general, the financial industry proved to be the most effective in this study, and banks dominated the list of 20 most diverse companies.

An IMF working paper published in 2017 showed that banks that provide diversity at the board level are more likely to come out of the financial crisis in better shape. In particular, the banks with the highest share of women on the board proved to be more stable during the global financial crisis of 2008.

Inclusion in the GCC banking sector

The GCC is home to some of the largest banks in the entire Middle East and Africa region. The region overall has a strong banking sector presence.

However, there are different barriers to financial inclusion, one being voluntary exclusion on religious grounds and the other being the high rate of interest charged to small borrowers.

Islamic banking appears to offer progressive solutions to these challenges – instead of charging the interest fee, they replace it with tools that focus on social cooperation and sustainable partnerships.

Due to a large population of low-to-medium salaried expatriates, countries that boast the highest GDP per capita surprisingly show significant rates of under banking – and the GCC is a prime example.

In the UAE, in particular, around 80 percent of the population is outside the current financial system, due to a lack of suitable bank accounts, insurance policies, credit cards, and loan options.

While the progress of financial inclusion within GCC countries has been significant, there are some vital areas yet to be addressed. The regions’ women, youth, and small-to-medium sized enterprises (SME) still have relatively little access to finance.

So, how do the GCC banks explore diversity and inclusion opportunities now?

Al Rajhi: expanding the female workforce and talent pool

Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corp. holds the top spot in S&P Global Market Intelligence’s ranking of the largest Islamic banks in the GCC.

Strengthening diversity is a heightened priority for Al Rajhi Bank and as a result of their diversity and inclusion programs, the percentage of female talent grew by 6.2 percent in 2018, and today women comprise 13.7 percent of ARB’s workforce.

Speaking about the activities, they have expanded management and leadership training for HIPO women, introduced a nursery allowance program and launched the “She” programme to empower women and help them advance their careers to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Emirates NBD – Developing of the disability-friendly branch network

Dubai’s biggest bank, Emirates NBD, is developing its disability-friendly branch network that already includes the Hamriya, Rashidiya, Al Aweer, Jumeirah and Jumeirah Emirates Towers branches.

To enhance mobility access, branches have been equipped with sliding doors, accessible ATMs, and check writing counters, in addition to designated car parking spots.

Husam Al Sayed, group chief human resource officer at Emirates NBD

Husam Al Sayed, group chief human resource officer at Emirates NBD said: “Step by step, we are working to transform our entire institution into one that caters to the needs of people with disabilities in the UAE and furthers their financial inclusion and independence”.

Tamooha – employment initiative for Emirati women

ADCB launched “Tamooha,” an innovative talent development platform to empower Emirati women in the employment market. This work-from-home initiative facilitates job opportunities and career development for women by providing an appropriate environment that suits social norms, family responsibilities, and regional barriers such as geographical remoteness.

Additionally, In 2013 Aysha Al Hallami became the first woman on the Bank’s Board of Directors.

Web accessibility and people with disabilities is number one priority

Web accessibility, the improvement of such, and the use of websites by a variety of people, some of whom may have disabilities, is becoming increasingly important over the world – including in the GCC region.

In fact, all internet users benefit from improved web accessibility as it enhances general website usability, which thereby increases overall usage and service take-ups. User-friendly navigation systems, additional captions, illustrations, a selection of font sizes, and superior content organization improve accessibility for everyone.

The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) has issued an internationally recognized web accessibility stand – the Web Accessibility Initiative (WAI).

The W3C has issued the “Web Access Initiative” which outlines the standards that must be met for optimal accessibility. Websites need to achieve a minimum level of AA but should strive for an AAA level rating.

It is good to see that some government entities across the GCC, like the Central Bank of Kuwait or the Saudi Arabian Government, are already paying attention to the accessibility issues.

However, the response from the private banking sector to those guidelines is certainly far from sufficient.

What else can be done?

Firstly, the percentage of the population with disabilities in the GCC region is generally lower than in most other countries. This is due to the high percentage of the expatriate population without disabilities, as most GCC employers prefer to avoid hiring people with disabilities from abroad.

The share of people with disabilities in the GCC countries is the following:

Bahrain – over 35,000 (2.2 percent)

Kuwait – over 65,000 (1.5 percent)

Oman – over 56,000 (1.2 percent)

Saudi Arabia – over 400,000 (1.1 percent)

The United Arab Emirates – over 19,000 (0.2 percent)

Due to this fact, the GCC-based disability community is often ignored by product and service providers. In the UAE, for example, the number of people with visual impairments is less than 1,000. Developing any products or features for them might be quite costly and not economically feasible.

In fact, the potential client traction for banking service providers trying to reach this community could be much larger, since:

– It will include those people’s nearest relatives & friends and will create the 2-3x loyalty circle;

– It can be scaled to other GCC countries and beyond where major GCC banks also have operating units;

– It can promote the bank’s reputation as one of the first that introduced those features as socially responsible, gaining additional attention and customer traction from a much larger target audience.

Further financial development and inclusion are likely to be associated with stronger economic growth in the GCC states. The growth benefits, however, tend to vary across countries depending on the current level of financial development and inclusion.

What these growth benefits call for are reforms towards strengthening access to finance for SMEs, women, youth, and people with disabilities.

No less critical are the steps to enhance websites’ accessibility. It is hard to believe, but there is not a single bank in the GCC that follows the web accessibility recommendations. The banks that, in turn, have the least accessibility barriers are NCB Bank, Al Rajhi Bank, Riyad Bank.

Greater socio-economic advancement and development depend upon the community-at-large working collaboratively with governments, corporations, and banks, to ensure that progressive policies for Financial Inclusion remain of primary importance when moving forward.

Anna Krys, head of Diversity and Inclusion at CFC Big Ideas