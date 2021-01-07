America’s darkest day since 9/11

Over the years, I’ve been to quite a few troubled places in the world.

In Mexico, for example, I spent an early part of my career writing about a drug war which has left at least 150,000 people dead over the last 12 years. Dozens of reporters have been murdered over the years, including a few I’ve known personally.

In early 2019, I flew to Northern Iraq on a trip for Arabian Business. There, my host and I were taken by a long convoy of trucks manned by dozens of Kurdish Peshmerga – seemingly nervous and armed to the teeth – to visit oil and gas facilities just a few hillsides away from positions that had only recently been retaken from Daesh.

As soon as I got off the plane in Sulimaniyah, I received a safety briefing from my driver, a grizzled former Serbian paratrooper. Putting his AK-47 awkwardly to the side for a moment, he pointed at a contraption with a prominent red button affixed to the inside of the front windshield.

“If we’re ambushed, press here if everyone is dead,” he said, pointing at the device. “Someone will come to get you.”

Even in odd moments such as those, in Mexico, Iraq, or elsewhere, I’ve never really been too concerned.

But as I sit here, a 15-minute drive from America’s Capitol building in Washington DC – I’m worried. America reached a tipping point today. The feeling is one that I last felt as a young teenager on the morning of September 11, 2001, when a plane struck the Pentagon a few miles from my school.

Earlier today, I watched as the President of the United States openly – and repeatedly – incited a crowd to violence. It was clear, very early on, that something was going to happen. At around 11am, I went downtown to get a feel for the crowd. I took one look and decided it wasn’t worth the risk. Someone I know even posted a picture of a makeshift gallows someone had brought to the National Mall, with a violent anti-media message painted on it.

They were angry, frustrated, and waiting for a signal.

President Trump gave them that signal. Just a few hours later, the crowd stormed the Capitol, interrupting the democratic process as lawmakers were confirming the results of the election. The scenes that have emerged are surreal: Congressmen in tears, Senatorial aides hiding in offices, insurrectionists walking through the halls and standing at pulpits, police running through the halls from the crowd. Two makeshift bombs were safely detonated as police and the National Guard scrambled to respond to a situation that it appears they didn’t plan for.

So far, at least one person – a young woman – has been confirmed shot and killed. The final toll of wounded is still unclear.

These incidents, which are very much still unfolding, have starkly highlighted a number of things.

For one, the President has proved to be more dangerous than most people – even his opponents – thought. Throughout the years, many – including many of my friends and acquaintances in the Middle East – dismissed Trump as nothing more than bluster. His incendiary comments, the thinking went, was nothing more than a political ploy for votes.

By inciting the mob on Wednesday – to the point that Twitter took the drastic step of censoring him – the President and his enablers showed themselves to be something far more sinister. As former President Barack Obama said in a statement not long ago, this is a “moment of shame and dishonor” for the United States – and it’s Trump’s doing.

Secondly, today was a day in which the problems of the rest of the world came to America. Over the years, many American friends have expressed deep concern for my safety as I lived abroad and travelled the world. Many even assumed that an exceedingly safe and stable country such as the UAE must be dangerous. It’s the Middle East, after all. Once I was even ridiculously asked if I ever worried about suicide bombers.

That line of thinking has been extremely evident over the last few hours. Senator Marco Rubio, for example, called what occurred at the Capitol “third world-style” anarchy. He’s not alone. Many Americans have taken to social media to claim that the chaos on display is “un-American” and in some way foreign.

What’s happened in Washington DC, however, is not ‘un-American’. It is an American tragedy, created and carried out by Americans against other Americans. Maybe it will now become clear to the public that America, like any other nation, can go through periods of instability and even violence under certain conditions. Only by understanding that can America begin to fix some of the problems that caused this.

Hopefully, some good comes out of January 6. If America doesn’t take a good look at itself now, however, the country is in for a long and painful few weeks and years.

One hopes that this is the moment that people come to their senses. Thankfully, there are already some positive signs, with some of Trump’s most ardent supporters openly expressing their disgust, and others – who had planned to object to the election results – changing their minds.

It only took the storming of the Capitol and a dead woman for them to come to their senses.

Bernd Debusmann Jr., Washington DC correspondent for Arabian Business