10 questions you should be asking your financial advisor in 2021

It’s no understatement to say that the decision of who to look after your money is one of the most important you’ll make. Asking somebody – often someone you might have meant only a couple of times – to manage your savings or retirement funds requires a huge leap of faith in that individual. Combined with the aggressive sales tactics on certain firms in the market, it’s essential people are equipped with the right information, or at least the right set of questions, before you sign over any money.

To help you not make any crucial mistakes in appointing a financial advisor, I wanted to provide a checklist of points that need to be raised in any wealth management discussion.

Firstly, it is important to understand the roles of a good financial advisor. They should be looking at your financial situation holistically, and not just focus on one financial pain point. Any good financial advisor will get a full picture of your financial health, including anything from life insurance policies to family trusts. The advisor shouldn’t be offering just investment advice, they should be taking into account longer term future planning such as any potential tax issues and holes in existing plans.

For a financial advisor to be successful for the client, they absolutely must understand the client’s ambitions and targets of what they are trying to achieve. If they don’t clarify specific targets within specific timeframes, then they are not in a situation to be held accountable. Make sure early in the relationship you set these targets out and document them.

So here are ten questions that will help you make the decision a little easier.

1. What are your qualifications?

Unfortunately, the UAE has been known to have a high number of unqualified and unethical financial advisors. While this has improved slightly over the last few years, some financial advisories still hire ex-salespeople to step into the role. Make sure the advisor you work with informs you of which financial services body they have completed exams with and to what level of qualification. Most advisors in the UAE will have qualifications with the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment. At a minimum your advisor should be Level 3 qualified.

2. How often will we have meetings?

Being a client (regardless of investment size) should entitle you to regular communication and meetings with your advisor. I have spoken to people who have in the past worked with an advisor who they have never seen after they were sold an investment policy. It’s important to agree on how often you would like to meet and set expectations in replies to messages and emails. If your advisor isn’t communicating, then perhaps they don’t value you as a client and it’s time for a change.

3. What is the range of solutions you can offer?

When working with an independent financial advisor (IFA), clients can expect the best solutions to be presented to them due to that key word: independent. However, this isn’t always the case. Some advisors may use the same company and solutions every time as it may pay them more commissions. Ask the advisor to show you cost comparisons and details about what other solutions they have sourced for you. If they can’t do this then they probably don’t have your best interests at heart.

4. How do you get paid?

If you have to ask this question, it is already concerning. Fees should be explained very clearly by your financial advisor. It is common for an initial fee to be charged and an ongoing management fee. An investment of $100,000 for example may cost the client an initial fee of 3 percent and an ongoing fee of 1 percent per annum. Insurance policies will work slightly differently, paying the advisor an introducers fee coming directly from the insurance company.

5. What are the total costs of the advice?

Understanding all the fees involved with any advice you receive is crucial. The advisor can be paid on the initial set up fees of any investment solutions, but they can also be remunerated from high charging funds that they recommend to clients. These funds may carry entry fees as high as 8 percent and ongoing fees over 3 percent per annum.

To avoid these funds, ask your advisor to provide you with each fund’s TER (total expense ratio) and the total annual ongoing cost of the investment platform and its funds. Your investments will need to outperform the TER of your portfolio, so if your advisor isn’t cost aware it can be difficult to make money.

6. What investment strategy will you use?

Most of us know that investing in the long term will yield positive results if we have a diversified portfolio. Therefore, ask your advisor how they will keep rebalancing your holdings and which sectors they will see as growth areas. Your advisor should be able to give you an understanding of when to take more risks and how to take risk off the portfolio when its required.

7. What should we use as a benchmark of performance?

Each client will have a different growth rate to try and achieve their specific targets set out at the start of any investment. If this hasn’t been clarified, then it should be. However, if your advisor has you invested in mainly US blue chip stocks then comparing performance to the FTSE100 isn’t a fair comparison. Ask your advisor which benchmark they are trying to outperform and question them as to why.

8. Who is my Trustee?

If you have a pension which has been transferred, then ask the advisor managing it who the trustee is. Trustee fees have become more competitive in the last few years and changing trustee could save over $500 a year for clients.

9. Does this policy have any lock in periods?

This is one of the most important questions to ask. Recent changes by the insurance authority in the UAE have banned regular savings plans. This was because of years of mis-selling, particularly of plans loaded with high fees and long lock-in periods. If a policy has lock-in periods it is due to fees being charged over a longer period of time. Cheaper solutions without lock-in periods are available so always ask your advisor for an alternative if they mention an “ICP” or lock-in charges.

10. How does this impact me from a tax perspective?

Tax is something expats largely escape when they come to the UAE, but make sure you have an advisor who explains how your investment may be taxed should you access it or repatriate the funds. One advantage of being in the UAE is we earn in a tax-free environment so the last thing you want to do is be taxed on your investments.

The market does offer solutions which are incredibly tax efficient for certain nationalities, so make sure when you are investing your savings that your advisor has a good understanding about tax and tax efficiency.

It’s important to make your financial decisions based on the maximum information possible. It could be literally be a life-changing decision. So, in summary:

Make sure you feel comfortable with the advisor.

Don’t rush or be pressured into any decisions.

Try get recommendations from trusted friends about who to work with.

Be wary of cold calls and do your research on the company.

Understand all the fees involved.

Make sure you don’t get hit with and surprise tax bills

Lewis Delaney is a senior associate at Finsbury Associates, which was awarded the Best Advisory in the Middle East in 2020