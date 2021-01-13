Has Adland hit the buffers again?

Want to save £25,000 in the January sales? Forget the Ferrari Stradale. Or the penthouse on The Palm. Get yourself a brand new advertising campaign. For the first time ever, a UK advertising agency is offering one month free to any new client who commits to a three-month contract. They are even blasting the offer out on billboards all over London. (Spoiler alert: go for the Ferrari.)

I’m no media guru, but I’d wager few of lockdown London’s scarce pedestrians are wandering the streets looking for an ad agency to appoint. So, is this desperation or a canny way to stand out from the hundreds of other agencies with mind-bending revenue goals?

Probably a bit of both. After all, Covid wiped $63 billion off global advertising spend over the past year, according to recent WARC research. The Middle East was the third worst hit region after Latin America and Africa.

Moreover, the “big six” advertising holding companies are braced to slash over 100,000 jobs by the end of this year. Do we blame Covid again? Or has the pandemic simply highlighted the inherent fault lines created by slow digital transformation and a failure to integrate creativity and media?

A gradual decline in share prices suggests the latter. At the end of December, WPP sat more than 50 percent below its value at the start of 2017. French group Publicis stands at 60 percent of where it was four years ago, with rumours circulating again this week of a private equity buy-out in the near future – usually a sign that someone has spotted huge cost savings. Remember boiling frog syndrome? This time it’s happening to hipsters.

Yet not all the old mad men/women are sad men/women. Former WPP boss Sir Martin Sorrell claims his new model S4 Capital group has seen net revenues rise by 12 percent. This winning combination he ascribes to building on three core competences: content, media and data. His main competition he cites as Accenture, who themselves have been buying up and stripping down ad agencies to make them once more fit for purpose.

Moving things inside

Management consultancies are not the only ones snacking off the ad agency plate. The biggest shift is among brands themselves, frustrated with the lack of agency speed and digital integration. According to the World Federation of Advertisers, 57 percent of multinationals, including Nestle and Heinz, have brought creative projects in house this year.

There is even an “inside ideas” marketing network set up to help them called Oliver. Remember the little boy from Dickens who was always asking for more? Oliver achieved it. Over the past year, their US agency recorded a staggering 380 percent growth rate. Globally, they now outsource talent to over 200 clients in 46 offices, including one of their larger hubs here in Dubai – an expansion fuelled by their farsighted Adtech owners.

Indeed, if you are searching for a richer ecosystem for brand ideas, come to the Middle East. PR agencies have always had a stronger strategic role with top clients here. They are now actively scouting leading creative figures who have been “let go” by cash-strapped ad agencies, and you can probably also throw in some of the high-end film production companies whose directors may have started in Adland but today they are working directly with client marketing teams, generating everything from TV commercials to social media shorts.

One producer recently told me of a famous cosmetics brand which, upon receiving a timeline of three months from the global ad agency of record, went straight to the production company on the promise of a four-week turnaround.

Publicis called their Artificial Intelligence offering “Marcel”

Have ad agencies left it too late? Not those independents like Fadi Yaish’s ‿ and us which just won MBC’s Shahid account against stiff network competition. They insist their more agile structure means the good ideas don’t get whittled down by too many meetings, opinions and costs.

What of the future for the big holding companies? Perhaps it is significant that Publicis called their Artificial Intelligence offering “Marcel”. As fans of fine literature will know, this was the first name of the author who wrote “The Remembrance of Things Past”.

Mark Fiddes, a creative consultant based in Dubai