Can Wizz Air really replicate its European success in the Gulf?

The Middle East already has a rich pool of industry-leading and highly profitable low-cost airlines. Air Arabia, Flydubai, Jazeera Airways, flynas and flyadeal are just a handful of examples illustrating the kind of competition that exists in the regional budget travel market.

So it was with a few raised eyebrows that two low-cost airlines – Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and Spicejet – launched operations in the UAE last year. And when one of Europe’s most successful carriers announced it would be joining the fray it is safe to say that many industry observers were surprised.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s ADQ and Hungary’s Wizz Air Holdings plc, makes its operational debut on Friday with an inaugural flight to Athens.

There is no doubt that the launch will add to the fierce competition that already exists in the Gulf. But how successful can Wizz Air’s Arabian venture be?

As a group, Wizz Air was one of the only airlines to enter the COVID crisis with strong cash reserves, around €1.5 billion. The Budapest-based airline’s enviable balance sheet shows just how successful its existing European model is. Its fortunes in the Gulf, therefore, will hang on whether Wizz Air can replicate its proven model in the Middle East market.

The ultra-low-cost challenger

CEO József Váradi certainly wouldn’t be making the jump if he didn’t think he could make a success in the Gulf. While on the surface the Middle East low-cost market appears to already be saturated, Váradi insists that Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s model can stimulate fresh demand – even in the wake of a demand-decimating pandemic.

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi

Assuming Wizz Air follows the same strategy in the Middle East as its early European days, the airline will aim to create a new market for travellers and attract people who might not have flown before.

If we go by Boeing’s estimation that only around 18 percent of the world’s population has flown on a commercial aircraft, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has a ready market at its feet – particularly in the Middle East, which is relatively under-developed compared to Europe or North America, for example.

With Wizz Air’s entry into the market, the Middle East is an increasingly competitive environment for low-cost carriers

If Wizz Air Abu Dhabi wants to draw new demand it will need to offer something unique, which in this case will be ultra-low fares. Crucially, the business is not positioning itself as a direct competitor to established low-cost airlines in the region.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will instead be an ultra-low-cost challenger utilising an efficient platform with very low operating costs. As the newest market entrant, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will naturally hold a cost advantage in the initial stages of its launch.

Váradi told me last year that the operation will not be “just another airline” and insisted that the carrier’s projected cost performance is “significantly lower” than that of the already established players. If true, this will allow the airline to undercut its competitors with even lower fares and capitalise on the pent up demand for VFR (visiting friends and relatives) travel in the coming months.

Hurdles to clear

But Wizz Air’s move into the Gulf will by no means be a cakewalk. With the fine margins of the low-cost business model making it a notoriously difficult concept to nail, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will have to develop its network very carefully.

Choosing destinations could be tough in a post-pandemic world of unknowns and uncertainty. It could also be argued that the Middle East region is a tougher environment to set up in than Europe.

Unlike the EU, each country here requires an individual AOC and the patchwork of regulatory bodies in the Gulf makes setting up slightly more complex.

Labour supplies differ, the population here is smaller and generally people in Europe have more disposable income to spend on air travel than they do in the Middle East.

If we look at the global aviation market, each successful low-cost carrier appears to be adapted specifically to its region and perhaps that is why we have not seen US models enter Europe or European outfits pierce the Middle East so far, for example. The intense pressure on cost tends to limit budget airlines to regional boundaries.

Nevertheless, I personally hope that Wizz Air Abu Dhabi takes off and realises its ambitions. Within a decade, the carrier plans to expand its fleet from four Airbus A321neos in the Middle East to 50. Its growth will in part be dictated by the regulatory environment and socio-political landscape in the region, which has in recent months shown itself to be progressing nicely.

And with the backing of UAE-based investors and its strong European parent group, the future certainly looks bright for Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

As long as the airline can adapt itself to the cultural differences of a new market without jeopardising the fundamentals of its business model and providing customers react to its product positively, I believe Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has a chance to truly shake up the Middle East’s low-cost market. That kind of change can only be a good thing for the industry.

Wizz Air’s ultra-low-cost model and use of ancillary revenues has helped it maintain liquidity

Will others follow?

Will the Middle East see an influx of carriers from Europe in the coming years? I don’t think so. Wizz Air is quite unique in its proposition and in how it has secured the full backing of the UAE. Few other airlines offer a product which claims to be able to stimulate the same kind of demand as Wizz Air.

What’s more, European airlines look set to enter a period of depression in the near-term and most will be preoccupied with survival strategies and defending their traditional markets. Very few will likely have the financial means to invest in such a project over the next few years.

However, if Wizz Air Abu Dhabi proves to be a success, we could well see low-cost carriers around the world testing the waters of other regions when the industry recovers.